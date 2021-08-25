Adrian Beltré, Chuck Morgan inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame

Richard Rodriguez/ Getty Images

On January 5, 2011, Adrian Beltré signed a 5 year, $80 million deal with the Texas Rangers entering his age 32 season. Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig criticized the Rangers for making the deal. Selig felt like Texas was taking undue risk.

It didn't take long for Beltré to silence the people who felt that same way. In 2011, the Rangers would make it to the World Series for the second consecutive season and Beltre would hit .296 with 32HR (5th in AL) and 105RBI (6th in AL) and make the All-Star team.

A little over 10 years later, Beltre entered the Rangers Half of Fame along with PA announcer Chuck Morgan. Beltré said he had no idea he would fall in love with Texas as quickly as he did. "I had no idea how quickly I was going to fall in love with the Rangers,” Beltré said. “I didn't have any idea how the team or the fans were going to see me. To be honest with you, well, it was some of the best years of my career. I enjoyed every moment of it.”

In 8 seasons in Texas, Beltré made the All-Star team 3 times, won three gold gloves and, won 2 silver slugger awards. He was a four-time selection as the Rangers' Player of the Year while batting at least .300 five times. His .332 average as a Ranger at Globe Life Park is the highest in the 25-year history of the park, and he ranks second with 120 homers and 426 RBI.

He got his 3,000th career hit in 2017 at Globe Life Park.

On June 8, 2019, Beltré had his number 29 retired, becoming the 6th Ranger ever to achieve that honor.

Here are Adrian Beltré's numbers and rankings as a Texas Ranger.

Batting Average: .304 (10th)

Homeruns: 199 (5th)

RBI: 699 (7th)

Doubles: 239 (9th)

Hits: 1277 (7th)

Runs: 612 (10th)

Next up for Beltré is a trip to Cooperstown when he will be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.