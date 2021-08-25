Jerry Jones announces Jimmy Johnson is going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

On a weekend that Jimmy Johnson is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jerry Jones announces that another induction will be taking place in Dallas.

Jerry announced that Jimmy Johnson will be going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. It was only a matter of time for this announcement to be made. The announcement was made with the two Hall of Famers standing side by side. Jimmy joked, "While I'm alive?" when Jerry made the announcement.

Earlier in the week, Jimmy said in an interview that he felt Jerry got too much blame for the events that led to Jimmy leaving the organization. "Jerry shouldn't take the entire blame. I was ready to move on. Could we have made something work? Maybe. It really wasn't all his fault," Jimmy said.

After Jerry bought the team in 1989, his first head coaching hire was Johnson. In five seasons, Jimmy coached the Dallas Cowboys to a regular season record of 44-36 and won two Super Bowls.

Jimmy will be the 23rd member and second coach of the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

"It's kind of hard to not recognize this contribution to the story of the franchise. He will be in the Ring of Honor," Jerry said.

For all these years, fans and former players that played under Jimmy have been begging for this announcement to be made and for the two to fix whatever went wrong. While

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

we will never get those years back and will always think, "What if?" It is nice to see this well deserved honor finally be announced.