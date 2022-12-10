Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone Records

Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry Photo by State's Attorney Office

Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry, age 43, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Chaudry admitted that he committed the crime knowing that information may be used in furtherance of and with the intent to commit stalking.

The plea agreement was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III; and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office.

According to the plea agreement, from June 2009 to June 18, 2021, Chaudry worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office (“BSAO”).

From September 2015 until he left the BSAO Chaudry worked in the BSAO’s Homicide Division. Chaudry maintained a romantic relationship with Victim #1 from May 2005 through January 2018; and with Victim #2 from August 2017 through September 2020. Victims #3, #4, and #5 were long-time friends of Victim #1. At no point were any of the victims a witness or target of any criminal investigation or prosecution by the BSAO.

As detailed in the guilty plea, between January 3, 2019, and February 22, 2019, Chaudry caused three grand jury subpoenas to be sent to a telecommunications company in Florida requesting all subscriber information, billing information, and toll records, including incoming and outgoing calls, from October 28, 2018 through February 22, 2019, for Victim #1’s phone number. Chaudry caused the subpoenas to appear to be related to a “special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City”; to contain no identifying case number; and to further state, “The information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.” The subpoenas directed that the records be produced “as soon as possible” directly to Chaudry at his BSAO address and stated, “Any and all questions should be directed to him.” The grand jury subpoenas contained Chaudry’s signature, the name of the Grand Jury Foreperson, and the signature of the Clerk of Baltimore City Circuit Court. Other subpoenas contained similar fraudulent information.

In a similar manner, Chaudry caused grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued to a telecommunications company in New Jersey for the telephone records of Victim #2 between February 22, 2019 and April 12, 2021; caused multiple grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of Victim #3 between March 12, 2019 and April 21, 2020; caused multiple grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of Victim #4 between March 22, 2019 and February 8, 2021; and caused multiple grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of Victim #5 between January 21, 2019 and February 18, 2020.

In addition, on March 26, 2019, an investigator at BSAO provided Chaudry information that Chaudry had previously requested including Victim #1’s home address, MVA information, and her driver’s license photograph. Chaudry then used the information, including Victim #1’s driver’s license photograph to contact a hotel to request information about Victims #1 and #4’s stays at the hotel using his BSAO email address. The hotel number appeared in Victim #1’s phone records obtained by Chaudry.

On March 4, 2020, Chaudry sent a lengthy email to Victim #1 expressing a desire to get back together. Victim #1 responded the same day, stating, in part, “It has been over a year now and I need you to move on. I was hoping by ignoring the texts, calls, and flowers, you would understand how I feel but now I will make it very clear…Please do not send me any more flowers or anything else, and please do not send anything to my job. It makes me uncomfortable as I am no longer your girlfriend… There is no future for us…Please do not stop by my house or try to “run” into me anywhere else. I will not answer the door as there is nothing more to discuss…If you persist any further I will look into other options.” Chaudry responded the same day with another email that ended, “every response you have ever given me has been out of anger and frustration when I asked you about [Victim #4]. Just level with me and tell me whether you are dating him. Yes or No.” After this email exchange, Chaudry issued a total of 23 Circuit Court subpoenas for the telephone records of Victim #1, #2, #3, and #4.

Between January 3, 2019 and April 12, 2021, Chaudry caused 33 grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of Victim #1. Using the phone records Chaudry received, he created a spreadsheet of the 67 phone number found in the phone records of Victim #1, including the name associated with each number and “relationship” to Victim #1. The spreadsheet also contained physical addresses and email addresses of some of the individuals associated with those phone numbers, as well as other “associated persons” to the phone number. The spreadsheet also tracked the method of payment for hotel room stays in Victim #1’s name.

After Victim #2 and Chaudry ended their relationship, between December 8 and December 21, 2020, Chaudry caused to be issued subpoenas for jail calls between Victim #2 and a close relative of Victim #2 who was incarcerated in another Maryland County in a case not involving the BSAO. Chaudry also caused a subpoena to be issued for Victim #2’s relative’s visitor logs. Notes on the jail calls found in Chaudry’s desk revealed sensitive information about Victim #2’s family and banking information.

On December 13, 202, a phone belonging to Chaudry captured 96 images of Victim #2’s social media account including lists of her contacts and photographs of Victim #2 and her friends and family. On February 24, 2021, Chaudry further sent a letter on BSAO letterhead for 911 calls made by Victim #2 that appeared in phone record logs he had obtained. He represented that the records were “pertinent to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

In all, Chaudry caused a total of 65 fraudulent grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of the five victims.

Chaudry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of fraud in obtaining records. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.