Mercer, PA

Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Making Threats Against The FBI

Cops And Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403BO9_0hKmzzy600
FBI AgentSource: FBI Stock

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on charges of making threats of violence against FBI personnel.

Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, Pennsylania, was arrested late Friday in Mercer. He made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday in Pittsburgh and remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

According to court documents, on or around August 11, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding Gab user “BlankFocus,” later identified as Bies, who allegedly posted violent threats towards the FBI and law enforcement stating: “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die”.

According to court documents, on August 10, Bies allegedly wrote: “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU.”

In another post on August 10, Bies allegedly wrote: “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement on Monday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fbi# crime# arrest# pennsylvania

Comments / 3

Published by

We share the latest stories on Cops and Crime throughout Florida and the entire United States.

Florida State
845 followers

More from Cops And Crime

Maricopa County, AZ

Missouri Man Charged With Making Threat To Arizona Election Official

A Missouri man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly leaving a voicemail containing a threat on the personal cell phone of an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Read full story
Monroe County, FL

Florida Woman Jailed After Shooting Woman With BB Gun Delivering Food To Homeless

A 59-year-old Florida woman was arrested after shooting a woman delivering groceries to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow of Marathon was charged with aggravated battery, according to deputies.

Read full story
19 comments
Florida State

Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.

Read full story
86 comments
Okaloosa County, FL

Florida Man Tries To Escape Deputies On A Stolen Tractor

A Florida man who jumped into a swamp to avoid Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies trying to serve him warrants last January was not as successful on Saturday when he put a John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun pursuing deputies.

Read full story
8 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Damien Deshaun Dennis, 42, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Dennis faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for the bank fraud and a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft. He must also pay restitution to the victims he defrauded.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Read full story
Interlachen, FL

Florida Convicted Felon Indicted On Possessing An Explosive

Paul Bryan McCorkle, 54, Interlachen, has been charged with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon. If convicted, McCorkle faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Read full story
Edgewater, FL

Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road Rage

41-year-old James W. SeilerSource: Edgewater Police. Police in Florida are searching for a man that should be considered armed and dangerous after a road rage incident ended with shots fired last week.

Read full story
70 comments
Bayonet Point, FL

Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious Circumstances

Gail Ann Russell was last seen inside her family’s trailer in the vicinity of the 7100 block of Oakley Avenue in Bayonet Point, Florida on September 4, 1995, where she and her live-in boyfriend, Larry Podolski, went to bed at midnight.

Read full story
13 comments
Valrico, FL

Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn Charges

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a middle school employee on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. Sean Shafer, 23, was arrested on July 15, 2022, after a search warrant revealed 15 confirmed child pornography files on his electronic devices. HCSO detectives were made aware of Shafer’s illegal internet activity through a cyber tip in May.

Read full story
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida Man Beats His In-Laws To Death, Try's To Show Wife Video While She Was In Chile

Guillermo Silva, 57Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A Florida man tried to show his wife a video of her dead parents after he fatally beat them while she was away in Chile, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
29 comments
Inverness, FL

Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For Sex

A Florida woman has been arrested following an investigation that showed she preyed on juvenile victims for sex. According to deputies, on July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery in reference to multiple incidents that occurred over the past several months at her residence in Inverness, Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy