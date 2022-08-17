Florida Woman Jailed After Shooting Woman With BB Gun Delivering Food To Homeless

Zoe Sparrow, 59, of MarathonCredit: MCSO

A 59-year-old Florida woman was arrested after shooting a woman delivering groceries to the homeless with a BB gun.

Zoe Sparrow of Marathon was charged with aggravated battery, according to deputies.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4500 block of Overseas Highway in Marathon at approximately 10 a.m. regarding a battery.

Investigators say the 46-year-old victim stated she was delivering food and water to the homeless in the woods nearby when she came into contact with Sparrow who declined the supplies and asked for drugs.

According to deputies, the victim told Sparrow if she wanted drugs “she would have to contact someone else”.

Sparrow then picked up a BB gun and demanded the victim to leave the area. When the victim did not immediately leave, Sparrow shot her three times in the arm and once in the thigh with the BB gun.

Sparrow admitted to shooting the victim and was taken to Monroe County Jail. There were no life-threatening injuries reported, according to deputies.

Florida's violent crime rate of 384 incidents for every 100,000 people ranks near the middle of all states and in line with the overall violent crime rate nationwide. Of the 83,368 incidents reported in the state in 2020, the majority -- 73% -- were cases of aggravated assault.

Though violence is about as common in Florida as it is nationwide, there are parts of the state where it is far more common. In the Gainesville metropolitan area, for example, the violent crime rate stands at 760 incidents for every 100,000 people.

