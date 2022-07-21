Florida Man Tries To Escape Deputies On A Stolen Tractor

Cops And Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1997mu_0go1cqXX00
Dusty Mobley on John Deere TractorCredit: OCSO

A Florida man who jumped into a swamp to avoid Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies trying to serve him warrants last January was not as successful on Saturday when he put a John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun pursuing deputies.

40-year-old Dusty Mobley was tased by deputies chasing him while he tried to make a getaway on the lawnmower around 9:30 Saturday morning at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Okaloosa County.

When taken into custody Mobley had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Mobley had gotten away from OCSO deputies off Sparrow Road in Holt back on January 3rd by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River after they tried to talk to him in reference to a $40,000 stolen boat.

Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene, but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators say Mobley had used heavy machinery, cutting a hole in a metal building, to steal the vessel from a business off Highway 4 in Baker on January first.

His current charges include grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear among others.

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# floirda# florida man# tractor# crime# deputies

Comments / 8

Published by

We share the latest stories on Cops and Crime throughout Florida and the entire United States.

Florida State
460 followers

More from Cops And Crime

Florida State

Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.

Read full story
92 comments
Florida State

Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Damien Deshaun Dennis, 42, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Dennis faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for the bank fraud and a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft. He must also pay restitution to the victims he defrauded.

Read full story
Interlachen, FL

Florida Convicted Felon Indicted On Possessing An Explosive

Paul Bryan McCorkle, 54, Interlachen, has been charged with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon. If convicted, McCorkle faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Read full story

Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road Rage

41-year-old James W. SeilerSource: Edgewater Police. Police in Florida are searching for a man that should be considered armed and dangerous after a road rage incident ended with shots fired last week.

Read full story
56 comments
Bayonet Point, FL

Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious Circumstances

Gail Ann Russell was last seen inside her family’s trailer in the vicinity of the 7100 block of Oakley Avenue in Bayonet Point, Florida on September 4, 1995, where she and her live-in boyfriend, Larry Podolski, went to bed at midnight.

Read full story
10 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida Man Beats His In-Laws To Death, Try's To Show Wife Video While She Was In Chile

Guillermo Silva, 57Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A Florida man tried to show his wife a video of her dead parents after he fatally beat them while she was away in Chile, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
24 comments
Inverness, FL

Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For Sex

A Florida woman has been arrested following an investigation that showed she preyed on juvenile victims for sex. According to deputies, on July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery in reference to multiple incidents that occurred over the past several months at her residence in Inverness, Florida.

Read full story
Valrico, FL

Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn Charges

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a middle school employee on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. Sean Shafer, 23, was arrested on July 15, 2022, after a search warrant revealed 15 confirmed child pornography files on his electronic devices. HCSO detectives were made aware of Shafer’s illegal internet activity through a cyber tip in May.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy