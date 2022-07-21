Florida Man Tries To Escape Deputies On A Stolen Tractor

Dusty Mobley on John Deere Tractor Credit: OCSO

A Florida man who jumped into a swamp to avoid Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies trying to serve him warrants last January was not as successful on Saturday when he put a John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun pursuing deputies.

40-year-old Dusty Mobley was tased by deputies chasing him while he tried to make a getaway on the lawnmower around 9:30 Saturday morning at a home on Pasco Broxson Circle in Okaloosa County.

When taken into custody Mobley had a revolver and a handcuff key in his possession, along with a pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Mobley had gotten away from OCSO deputies off Sparrow Road in Holt back on January 3rd by diving into a swamp along the Yellow River after they tried to talk to him in reference to a $40,000 stolen boat.

Mobley was on the boat when deputies arrived at the scene, but dove off the side and disappeared into the swamp to avoid going to jail.

Investigators say Mobley had used heavy machinery, cutting a hole in a metal building, to steal the vessel from a business off Highway 4 in Baker on January first.

His current charges include grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear among others.

Mobley is being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.