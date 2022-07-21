Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Police Lights Unsplash

Damien Deshaun Dennis, 42, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Dennis faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for the bank fraud and a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft. He must also pay restitution to the victims he defrauded.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2021, Dennis entered a Community First Credit Union (CFCU) branch in Jacksonville and, using the identity of G.M., explained that he wanted to open a bank account.

He then presented a counterfeit South Carolina driver's license bearing a photo of Dennis, but in the name of and containing the date of birth of G.M. Dennis also provided a fraudulent document showing a home address in Jacksonville and a fraudulent pay stub outlining his purported employment at a company in Jacksonville.

After completing a “New Membership Application” using G.M.’s identity, including his Social Security number, CFCU approved the application. Dennis then applied for a personal loan, stating he needed to pay for an upcoming wedding.

In reliance on his false statements, the counterfeit driver's license, and the accompanying fraudulent documents, CFCU approved the personal loan in the name of G.M. for $20,000. Dennis subsequently made a cash withdrawal of $20,000 and left the branch.

This case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service - Jacksonville Field Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.