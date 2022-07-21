Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

Prison Unsplash

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the controlled substance offense, up to 10 years’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and up to 5 years’ imprisonment for possessing the firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment also notifies Smith that the United States intends to forfeit all firearms and ammunition recovered as a result of the offense conduct.

According to the indictment, on April 5, 2022, Smith knowingly possessed a Glock .45 caliber pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition, and a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine). Smith had previously been convicted of aggravated battery on or about September 18, 2014. Therefore, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety – one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and re-entry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, and the Tampa Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Maria Guzman.