Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road Rage

41-year-old James W. Seiler Source: Edgewater Police

Police in Florida are searching for a man that should be considered armed and dangerous after a road rage incident ended with shots fired last week.

On Friday, just after 12:30 pm PM, Edgewater Police officers responded to a disturbance in the area of West Indian River Boulevard and Airpark Road.

Upon arrival, Edgewater police officers located a victim of an aggravated battery. The victim told police that incident stemmed from a road rage altercation.

The offender, identified as 41-year-old James W. Seiler, struck the victim in the head with a blunt object causing non-life threatening injuries. Seiler then armed himself with a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

“No persons were struck by the gunfire. Seiler and a female fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival,” said EDP in a statement.

Seiler is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5’6” to 5’8” with a shaved head, tattoos, to include one over his left eye. He is believed to have suffered lacerations to his chest during the incident.

According to police, the vehicle Seiler was driving is a 2019, light silver Toyota Tundra, 4-Door, open bed, with a tri-ball hitch, chrome bumper, and bearing a temporary Florida license plate DEY8579.

A female was an occupant of the vehicle as well, according to police.

Seiler and the female occupant’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. They should be considered armed and very dangerous.

If you have any information referencing the incident, please contact the Edgewater Police Department at (386) 424-2000 or 911.