Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn Charges

Sean Shafer, 23 Source: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a middle school employee on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Sean Shafer, 23, was arrested on July 15, 2022, after a search warrant revealed 15 confirmed child pornography files on his electronic devices. HCSO detectives were made aware of Shafer’s illegal internet activity through a cyber tip in May.

Shafer is employed as a paraprofessional, working as a teacher’s aide at Mulrennan Middle School located at 4215 Durant Rd in Valrico. At this time, no students are suspected of being victims. All of the images appear to have been obtained off the internet.

“The well-being of children should be the top priority for all of our school district employees, so it is especially upsetting that someone who works in the classroom would share obscene images of children online,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our office will continue working diligently to find and arrest any individual who seeks to take advantage of minors or aides in their victimization.”

Shafer is facing 15 counts of possession of child pornography, 26 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and one count of possession of obscene material.

Child pornography laws in the United States specify that child pornography is illegal under federal law and in all states and is punishable by up to 20 years' imprisonment or a fine of $5000. The Supreme Court of the United States has found child pornography to be outside the protections of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Federal sentencing guidelines on child pornography differentiate between production, distribution, and purchasing/receiving, and also include variations in severity based on the age of the child involved in the materials, with significant increases in penalties when the offense involves a prepubescent child or a child under the age of 12.

U.S. law distinguishes between pornographic images of an actual minor, realistic images that are not of an actual minor, and non-realistic images such as drawings. The latter two categories are legally protected unless found to be obscene, whereas the first does not require a finding of obscenity.