Valrico, FL

Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn Charges

Cops And Crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oTns_0gmduS1m00
Sean Shafer, 23Source: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a middle school employee on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Sean Shafer, 23, was arrested on July 15, 2022, after a search warrant revealed 15 confirmed child pornography files on his electronic devices. HCSO detectives were made aware of Shafer’s illegal internet activity through a cyber tip in May.

Shafer is employed as a paraprofessional, working as a teacher’s aide at Mulrennan Middle School located at 4215 Durant Rd in Valrico. At this time, no students are suspected of being victims. All of the images appear to have been obtained off the internet.

“The well-being of children should be the top priority for all of our school district employees, so it is especially upsetting that someone who works in the classroom would share obscene images of children online,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our office will continue working diligently to find and arrest any individual who seeks to take advantage of minors or aides in their victimization.”

Shafer is facing 15 counts of possession of child pornography, 26 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, and one count of possession of obscene material.

Child pornography laws in the United States specify that child pornography is illegal under federal law and in all states and is punishable by up to 20 years' imprisonment or a fine of $5000. The Supreme Court of the United States has found child pornography to be outside the protections of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Federal sentencing guidelines on child pornography differentiate between production, distribution, and purchasing/receiving, and also include variations in severity based on the age of the child involved in the materials, with significant increases in penalties when the offense involves a prepubescent child or a child under the age of 12.

U.S. law distinguishes between pornographic images of an actual minor, realistic images that are not of an actual minor, and non-realistic images such as drawings. The latter two categories are legally protected unless found to be obscene, whereas the first does not require a finding of obscenity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# florida# teacher# school# child# florida man

Comments / 0

Published by

We share the latest stories on Cops and Crime throughout Florida and the entire United States.

Florida State
385 followers

More from Cops And Crime

Florida State

Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

Florida Felon Indicted On Firearm And Drug Charges

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Raequin Smith, 26, Tampa, with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Read full story
Okaloosa County, FL

Florida Man Tries To Escape Deputies On A Stolen Tractor

A Florida man who jumped into a swamp to avoid Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies trying to serve him warrants last January was not as successful on Saturday when he put a John Deere riding lawnmower into high gear and tried to outrun pursuing deputies.

Read full story
7 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Fraud And Aggravated Identity Theft

Damien Deshaun Dennis, 42, Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Dennis faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for the bank fraud and a 2-year minimum mandatory term of imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft. He must also pay restitution to the victims he defrauded.

Read full story
Interlachen, FL

Florida Convicted Felon Indicted On Possessing An Explosive

Paul Bryan McCorkle, 54, Interlachen, has been charged with possession of an explosive by a convicted felon. If convicted, McCorkle faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Read full story
Edgewater, FL

Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road Rage

41-year-old James W. SeilerSource: Edgewater Police. Police in Florida are searching for a man that should be considered armed and dangerous after a road rage incident ended with shots fired last week.

Read full story
45 comments
Bayonet Point, FL

Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious Circumstances

Gail Ann Russell was last seen inside her family’s trailer in the vicinity of the 7100 block of Oakley Avenue in Bayonet Point, Florida on September 4, 1995, where she and her live-in boyfriend, Larry Podolski, went to bed at midnight.

Read full story
7 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida Man Beats His In-Laws To Death, Try's To Show Wife Video While She Was In Chile

Guillermo Silva, 57Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A Florida man tried to show his wife a video of her dead parents after he fatally beat them while she was away in Chile, according to multiple reports.

Read full story
24 comments
Inverness, FL

Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For Sex

A Florida woman has been arrested following an investigation that showed she preyed on juvenile victims for sex. According to deputies, on July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery in reference to multiple incidents that occurred over the past several months at her residence in Inverness, Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy