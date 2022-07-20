Florida Man Beats His In-Laws To Death, Try's To Show Wife Video While She Was In Chile

Guillermo Silva, 57 Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man tried to show his wife a video of her dead parents after he fatally beat them while she was away in Chile, according to multiple reports.

Gabriela Lagos told CBS 12 that on July 6, her husband, Guillermo Silva, 57, offered to keep an eye on her elderly mother and father while was away.

Lagos said Silva told her to turn her camera on during a phone conversation while she was out of the county.

“He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something,’ ” Lagos told CBS. “He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people.”

Lagos said her oldest son discovered the badly beaten bodies of her parents while dropping off money at their West Palm Beach home.

CBS also reported that Silva attacked the boy with a knife and threatened to kill him.

The boy was able to fight back and subdue Silva until Palm Beach County deputies arrived at the murder scene.

Lagos’ father was found “laying on his back with severe blunt force trauma to his face,” the sheriff’s office told CBS. Her mother was “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face.”

Silva told investigators that he had been drinking the day of the slayings and did not recall killing the couple, who had recently celebrated their anniversary.

“65 years together. They have a beautiful family. Many grandchildren. Many great-grandchildren. They took him like a son. They gave him everything. I don’t know why he did that. There’s no explanation,” Lagos told CBS.

The stricken woman said that her 11-year-old autistic adopted son was in the house during the murders but was not injured.

Guillermo Silva is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.