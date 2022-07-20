Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For Sex

A Florida woman has been arrested following an investigation that showed she preyed on juvenile victims for sex.

According to deputies, on July 13, 2022, 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara of Inverness, Florida, was arrested on a warrant for the charges of Transmitting Harmful Materials to Minors, Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery in reference to multiple incidents that occurred over the past several months at her residence in Inverness, Florida.

On June 30, 2022, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted by the parent of a juvenile victim in reference to this case.

The parent told deputies that they had overheard the juvenile victim talking about a second juvenile victim engaging in sexual activity with Guevara.

The first child also told the complainant that Guevara had sent explicit photos and videos to them on social media. Detective Tony Ricci with the CCSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) was assigned this case and immediately began an investigation.

During separate interviews throughout this investigation, several juvenile victims disclosed sexual activity with Guevara at her residence in Inverness. Detective Ricci also obtained evidence supporting the victims’ statements of both the sexual activity and the explicit images sent via social media.

33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara Credit: CCSO

“Guevara manipulated the young victims in this case and then took advantage of them,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “She was able to foster a relationship with one victim and identify her next victims through them, showing a pattern of predatory behavior. This conduct will not be tolerated in Citrus County, and the SVU detectives will work tirelessly to bring justice to these young victims.”

Guevara was arrested on the warrant for one count of Transmitting Harmful Materials to a Minor, one count of Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors, and four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

She is being held at the Citrus County Jail with a bond of $47,000.00.