Croissant French Toast Recipe - A Twist on Breakfast

I have THE BEST stuffed croissant French toast recipe with the most amazing honey walnut cream cheese filling, and I'm going to share it with you!

Stuffed Croissant French Toast Photo by Cooking With Maryann

(VIDEO) How to Make Stuffed French Toast

For an 8x8 dish of 4 stuffed croissants:

Ingredients:

Croissants (any size, but I used 4 jumbo)

1, 8oz block cream cheese

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbl. Brown sugar

1 tsp. Molasses

1 Tbl. Honey

1-2 Tbl. Walnuts, chopped (you can substitute another nut or omit)

2 eggs

1/2 cup half and half or milk

cinnamon and sugar to taste

This was such a fun recipe to make. It has a wonderful balance of creamy, crunchy, savory, and sweet. It hits all the taste buds! Don't let the ingredient list fool you, it's actually very easy to make.

First, take your cream cheese (room temp works best, but cold is okay too- you'll just need a little more elbow grease) and place in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add the cinnamon, brown sugar, molasses, honey, and chopped nuts. Beat well with a hand mixer or stand mixer until fully incorporated. Set aside.

I've don't this next part two different ways.... the first way, you will cut your croissants in half as if making a sandwich. Then, fill with the cream cheese mixture, then place seam side up in a greased 8 x 8 dish. In a small bowl, lightly beat eggs then add your half and half or milk and stir well. Pour mixture over croissants and dust tops with cinnamon and sugar. Then bake at 350 for about 20 minutes or until egg mixture is cooked and croissants are crispy.

An alternate way is to cut croissants completely in half, then lay the bottoms down in the pan to make a flatter, and more consistent bottom layer. Top with cream cheese mixture, followed by the croissant tops, then pour egg mixture over and dust top with cinnamon and sugar to form a crunchy crust.

Either way works great and they both taste the same, but I preferred the second method as it was less likely to have corners of only egg left in my pan.

I hope you enjoy this as much as we did!