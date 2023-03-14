How to Make Haupia - A Hawaiian Treat

Haupia Photo by Maryann

(VIDEO) How To Make Haupia

Today, I'm going to show you how we make a very awesome and popular Hawaiian treat. It's called Haupia, and it's basically like a kind of coconut gelatin or coconut pudding. You can make it thick or thin and it's super, super simple. This is all you need in order to make it:

Ingredients:

1- 13 oz can unsweetened coconut cream (full fat) *

1/4 cup sugar (add more if you prefer it sweeter)

1/2 cup water

5 TBL cornstarch

* Note: if you use sweetened coconut cream, do not add the additional sugar

First, you will want to mix the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl to prepare to use. (Keep a spoon handy nearby to re-suspend the mixture prior to use). Then, pour the coconut cream into a medium-sized saucepan and add the sugar. Blend well with a wire whisk, then turn your heat to medium/ low. The goal at first is to make sure that your sugar and coconut cream are melted together. You'll want to stir continuously until the mixture begins to simmer (about 5 minutes). Do not worry if it takes longer than this, cooking haupia too quickly can lead to unwanted curdling, especially after the cornstarch slurry is added.

Once your mixture is starting to bubble, slowly add your cornstarch slurry in, whisking the entire time to avoid lumps. If you want your haupia like I made mine, in little gelatin-type squares, you'll keep stirring until the mixture is as thick as a pudding. It will solidify even further as it cools. At that stage, have a 8X8 pan sprayed and ready to pour in your mixture. You can gently shake the contents to even it out, or use the back of a spoon or rubber spatula to smooth out. Allow to cool in the fridge for about 2 hours.

If you are making Haupia pudding, decrease the cornstarch and water mixture by half. Pay close attention to the thickness while cooking so that it does not over cook and become like the gelatin dessert.

You can also add fine coconut pieces to your pudding if desired or chocolate shavings to the top for added flair. It can be made into ice cream, as a cake filling, or even a full pie. Haupia is a popular filling for inside malasadas and even McDonald's - Hawaii has Haupia hand pies. The sky is the limit! I hope you enjoy this treat as much as we do!