Claude's Sauce Brisket Recipe

Smoky Orange Beef Stew
(Video) Claude's Smoky Slow Cooked Orange Beef Recipe

This slow cooker beef roast/brisket recipe is SO simple to make. If you are short on time and looking for something that tastes like a million bucks, you need to try this! We use a very potent, smoky marinade, then add a little sweet-citrus to balance it out. The result is nothing short of divine!! Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

  • 1, 2-4 lb chuck roast or beef brisket
  • 4 oz Claude's Brisket Marinade Sauce
  • 1-2 cans Orange soda (I prefer 2)

I'm going to show you how I like to make smoky orange beef in the crock-pot so I can go to work, come back, and have a nice meal done for me when I come back. All you need is a beef roast or brisket, and poke a few shallow holes in it front and back (a fork works fine for this). Then add 4 oz of Claude's Brisket Marinade and 1 or 2 cans of orange soda. You can throw in some orange zest for added flair if you'd like, but it's not a "make-or-break-it" sort of thing. To maximize your flavor, let it marinade in a bowl or storage bag overnight at this point. I have made it both ways and prefer the marinade first, but it's still good if time doesn't allow for marinating ahead of time.

That's it. Put the lid on, set your crock pot, and walk away. (Just make sure you set the time to fit your cut and size of roast, but 8 hours on low is a pretty safe bet across the board).

Once cooked, remove the meat and let rest (covered) for 10-15 mintues) then enjoy!

# claude sauce# brisket# texas recipe# bbq# slow cooker

Come cook with Maryann! I literally grew up in the kitchen and it has remained a passion throughout my life. We will explore easy recipes, slow cooker, BBQ/smoked foods, world foods, fusion food, desserts and more!

