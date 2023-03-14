Inside-Out Shepherd's pie Photo by Cooking with Maryann

This is an awesome meal for St Patrick's Day, or really for any hearty meal. You can even change it up however you like, which makes it so versatile for your family's palate. Put things in there you like, leave things out that you don't like. It's pretty forgiving. :) Here is what you'll need for a 9 x 13 casserole dish:

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

6 medium-sized baking potatoes

3 cups fresh, frozen, or canned mixed vegetables

2 TBL Worcestershire sauce

1 - 1 1/2 TBL Beef bullion (low sodium works best for this)

1 TBL rosemary

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp. black pepper

1 cup ketchup

2/3- 1 cup water (enough to make it saucy, but not soupy)

1/2 cup butter

1 cup milk or cream

First, you'll want to start boiling the potatoes so they can have a head start. As they're cooking, we will add 2 pounds of ground beef to our skillet to brown, then drain off any grease. Then add the Worcestershire Sauce, beef bullion (low sodium), rosemary, thyme, and black pepper. Give that all a quick stir, then add in the ketchup and water and mix again to incorporate well, keeping to a low simmer.

Once that's mixed well, we'll add in our vegetables and gentrly mix again, then let it sit just above a warm setting. We're not aiming to cook it all so much at this point, but just keep it warm.

Once potatoes are cooked through, remove and run under cold water for a minute to stop the cooking to the outside of the potato and help the peels come off easier. It will not cool your potatoes down all the way, and it's not intended to, so when you start peeling them, use caution as they will still likely be very hot. The goal is just to have them easier to handle.

Once peeled and in your mixing bowl, add the butter and cream a little at a time and blend until smooth. Then add in your parsley.

Add to a greased 9 x 13 casserole dish, ensuring that you shape it into a sort of well shape. (This is the inside-out part - potatoes on the bottom). Then layer the meat and vegetable mixture and bake at 350 degrees to heat through (about 25 minutes).

Let it stand for about 5-10 minutes to cool slightly out of the oven, then eat and enjoy!