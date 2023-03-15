Peanut Butter Pie Recipe for Pi Day!

Peanut Butter Pie Photo by Cooking with Maryann

Pi Day is right around the corner, and today we are going to make one of our family favorites: Peanut Butter Pie. It is filled with so much goodness, and so easy to make...if you can carve out 10 minutes, you're going to have this thing done. Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

1 Chocolate cookie/ Oreo pie crust

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 cups (or 1, 16 oz carton) whipped topping

1- 8 oz package of creamed cheese

Optional Toppings:

More whipped cream

chocolate sauce

Oreo cookie bits

Mini Reese's Pieces

First, you're going to take one eight-ounce block of cream cheese. To that, we are going to add one-half cup of creamy peanut butter and a half cup of confectioners sugar (powdered sugar). Cream that all together really well, and then add in 16 ounces of whipped cream. If you have a tub, go ahead and use the tub.

Since I decided to make my whipped cream fresh, you'll want to make sure that your whipping cream is super cold to begin. I'm going to add two cups of very, very cold whipping cream to my bowl, then add in 1/3 cup of powdered sugar and 1 TBL cornstarch to help stabalize it. Then, we're going to add in 1 teaspoon of vanilla. All right, that's gorgeous.

Whipping Cream Photo by Maryann

What we've made here is the equivalent of a 16 ounce tub. So just remember, if you're going to make your own fresh whipped cream, it's basically a rule of doubles. (If you use two cups of cream, that equals four cups of prepared). Alright... I digress.... Next - we are going to fold in the whipped cream into our peanut butter mixture. It's best to mix a little at first to soften it up, don't worry too much about the whipped cream falling with this first little bit because the peanut butter mixture is very, very heavy and very dense. Just get that incorporated first and make sure we get all the way to the bottom to get it fully folded in.

Once that's ready, you'll pour your pie filling into your Oreo crust.

Pie Photo by Maryann

After it's been smoothed out evenly, you'll want to cover it and stick it in the fridge to solidify a bit more. (At least 2 hours before serving)

Now, that this peanut butter pie is done and has been in our fridge for a couple hours we're going to get it out and top it with some more whipped cream, crushed Oreos and mini Reese's Pieces. YUM!

Pie Slice Photo by Maryann

Now you can do anything with the topping that you want. If you'd rather drizzle it with some some chocolate sauce, you can do that. Caramel sauce works as well.

That hits the spot. Pi day or any day-- try this! It's going to knock your socks off!