Cool Things About Honey

Although honey is well known as a delectable and organic sweetener, there are some additional facts about this golden nectar that you may not be aware of.

For instance, did you know that there are currently about 320 different types of honey? What kinds of pollinators honeybees have access to locally to produce honey determines the variety. Clover honey is the one that most of us are familiar with. Because honeybees can obtain copious amounts of nectar from clover blooms, major commercial beekeepers establish clover fields for their bees to gather pollen from. You will undoubtedly get a different variety of honey because different parts of the world have access to different kinds of flowers.Mead, a fermented beverage from ancient times, was made using honey and wine or other alcoholic liquids. Honey was used to preserve fruit in India and Asia and to embalm the dead in Egypt. Even now, people have used honey as payment. The use of honey in rituals and rites dates back to numerous cultural traditions, many of which are still in existence today.

Also, honey provides a lot of medicinal and physiological advantages. Honey has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, antiviral, antihypertensive, antiarrhythmic, antioxidant, and liver protective effects. Injuries including the common cold, skin disorders, and wound healing have all been treated with it.

Pure honey does not expire or go bad because the majority of bacteria and microorganisms cannot develop in honey or sealed honey. Despite being thousands of years old, honey that was buried in tombs and other ancient places has been found to still be edible.

The majority of people aren't aware of this interesting fact, but other insects than honey bees can also produce the tasty liquid. It is known that a species of wasp from Central and South America makes honey in addition to eating nectar.

65 pounds of honey can be produced year by an average hive. Yeah, and honey is electrically conductive because it includes electrolytes (in the form of acids and minerals). The electrical conductivity of batches of honey was tested in order to assess its quality.

