Elote - Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn Photo by Princess Pink Girl

Several years ago, I was introduced to "street corn" by a family friend. Intrigued, I decided to try this "new" food. Needless to say, my life changed forever at that moment in how I saw plain 'ol corn on the cob. Up until that moment, I only knew of corn on the cob being prepared one way, and it honestly never crossed my mind until that moment that there were other ways to prepare it. I guess you could say that I had a major corn paradigm shift. I have been addicted to Mexican Street Corn ever since. This is how I was taught to make it:

Ingredients :

6 ears of corn on the cob

1 cup heavy cream

3 Tbl sour cream

2 Tbl lime juice (fresh squeezed lime is best, but I've cheated before with bottled)

1/4 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1/4-1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

Ideally, you will grill your corn for this, but I have also boiled or microwaved it in a pinch. (Desperate times can call for desperate measures). If grilling, remove husks from corm and brush with olive oil or butter. Place directly on grill and cook for 10-15 minutes, making sure you turn them over occasionally so as not to burn them.

While your corn is cooking with your preferred method, in a small mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, sour cream, lime juice, and chili powder.

Once corn is cooked and ready to dress, brush or spoon the sauce over the top of the corn cobs. Then, sprinkle smoked paprika, cotija cheese, and cilantro and enjoy!