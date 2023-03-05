Recipe Kona Inn Banana Bread - Straight From Hawaii!

BANANA BREAD Photo by COOKING WITH MARYANN

Hello, everybody! Today we are going to be making a very, very famous recipe of mine. It is a Hawaiian version of banana bread. And it is it's THE best one I've ever had. Everybody makes theirs a little bit different, but this is how we're going to do this one. (Video) Kona Inn Banana Bread - Straight From Hawaii!

Kona Inn Banana Bread - Straight From Hawaii!

Ingredients for two loaves:

1 cup shortening

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

6 ripe bananas

2 1/2 cup AP flour

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking soda (add chopped nuts if you so desire)

It's actually very easy. If you have some extra bananas laying around that are kind of past their prime-- make this.

First, cream the shortening and sugar. Make sure it's actually creamed, not just blended well. (There's a difference, and your finished product will reflect it). Next, add your eggs and blend to incorporate then add bananas. You can either "pre-mash" them or just do what I do and throw them in and mush it all together. Either way is fine, but I tend to just throw them in. For one, I hate extra dirty bowls, and for two, I like little chunks of banana in my bread, but that's also a personal preference.

Once you've got your mushed bananas where you like them, you're going to add your dry ingredients. Now, if you're new to quick breads, this is where things can go wrong in a hurry, so listen up... whatever you do, make sure you do NOT overmix the dry ingredients. Doing so will produce a banana brick, not banana bread. I would advise sifting the dry ingredients into your wet also so there aren't any unintended clumps of baking soda or salt. Mix until just incorporated. It's okay if you still see a little bit of flour here and there. I promise, it will bake through (think of dump cakes--same concept).

Once you've gotten that incorporated, you can gently add nuts in at this point, or pour equal amounts into well greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40-45 min or until toothpick comes out clean. Due to the sugars in this bread (natural and added) don't worry when you see your bread turning very dark. It is not burnt and won't taste like it either. It's the magic caramelization that happens to this mouthwatering recipe.

Once done, practice restraint from digging right int. You'll wan to allow it to cool for at least 15 minutes before loosening from pan. It will likely fall apart if you try to remove it from the pan before it's cooled enough to be set. (usually straight in the middle too... how do I know this?? Lack of patience because I wanted to devour it. I've done it many times because I do not learn.) However, if you do have some pieces stick, don't worry, they're still good eats and are even great with ice cream.

I hope you enjoy this one as much as I have!