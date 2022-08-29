Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.

West Phoenix's population is growing, therefore adding more traffic to I-10. Freeway expansion construction continues this summer for the first 10 miles into Buckeye city limits to help accommodate more traffic.

Photoby author.

The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

A Labor Day holiday trip to the west coast may turn into a much longer drive. Plan on at least an extra hour of driving due to slow traffic delays and possible accident-causing long standstills. Emergency first responders are not uncommon on this part of the freeway.

Verrado exit is where the construction begins; depending on the time and day, traffic can back up within Goodyear city limits. Weather conditions are not always the best; driving west into the hot sun adds tension and impatience for many drivers. And even with September close by; still, many severe desert monsoon storms occurring.

Long distances between convenience stops because some exits may be closed due to new traffic patterns. So before leaving Goodyear, prepare the vehicle with a tank full of gas, a fully charged smartphone, and nutritious snacks containing adequate hydration, salt, carbohydrates, and protein.

  • In addition to personal-sized bottles of water, bring a sealed gallon of water per person for reserve.
  • Regular granola bars.
  • Bag of plain salted pretzels.
  • Mozzarella cheese sticks for protein and low-fat content.

Persons with type 2 diabetes should play it safe by checking blood sugars before driving and taking care of themselves with the following.

  • Diabetic supplement bars.
  • A bag of hard candy. Eight to nine hard candies provide approximately 15 grams of carbohydrates.
  • Prescription emergency Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia.
  • Always carry diabetes medical identification (bracelet or written form).

Arizona DOT website for further information Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory | ADOT (azdot.gov)

# Labor Day# travel# food# nutrition# lifestyle

