Hypoglycemia and driving a vehicle do not mix.

Not only a type 2 diabetic with a history of low blood sugar levels but also a well-managed diabetic can have a hypoglycemia event when driving.

Photo by author.

The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Sulfonylureas, meglitinides, and insulin injections have hypoglycemic side effects. Low carbohydrate meals and snacks, alcohol, and unplanned physical activity can also put a person at risk for low blood sugar.

Checking blood sugar is not always a top priority before driving an automobile to avoid leading to a possibly dangerous situation if blood sugars are below the normal range. Consequently, the person with diabetes should always check their blood sugar before getting behind the wheel.

Normal ranges for blood sugar (The Big Picture: Checking Your Blood Sugar | ADA, 2022)

80mg/dl to 130mg/dL — normal levels for waking up in the morning and before all meals.

Less than 180mg/dL -two hours from the start of a meal.

Equal to or less than 100mg/dL -at bedtime.

If blood sugar is below the normal range, immediately address it by consuming 15 grams of a high carbohydrate snack or beverage.

Wait 15 minutes after ingesting the food or drink to assess mental and physical status, then recheck sugar levels.

Another 15 grams of carbohydrate may be necessary if blood sugar has not risen sufficiently.

Wait long enough to make sure blood sugar levels stay in the normal range before starting to drive to avoid any hypoglycemic symptoms when driving.

A blood testing meter should be carried with a person with diabetes when driving but never used until stopped in a safe area. Hazard flashers may need to be on for visibility protection.

Finding a fast-food restaurant or convenience store may not be quick enough to purchase an emergency snack. Therefore, a reserve of several regular sugar packets and candies in a Ziplock bag should always be kept in an easy-to-reach car compartment.

Form a habit of checking blood sugars before getting into the driver's seat to avoid a disaster with you and possibly involving other vehicles.

References:

American Association of Diabetes Educators, Cornell, S., Halstenson, C., & Miller, D. K. (2019). The Art and Science of Diabetes Self-Management Education Desk Reference (4th ed.). American Association of Diabetes Educators.