Opinion: Salad greens of all kinds deserves a good rinse-off.

We are fortunate to have a variety of delicious and edible salad greens available for purchase.

Photo by author.

Photo by author.

Whether you choose salad greens pre-cut or attached to a stalk, imagine the many hands and cutting utensils that touch fresh vegetables. From picking in the fields to the plate at the kitchen table.

Clean stalks of salad greens are often lined up evenly and attractively on grocery stands or in appealing pieces sealed in containers that are very popular for convenience.

Unfortunately, hidden bacteria may still be present in both types, even though the vegetable may look ready to eat.

Rinsing off the leaves and in the crevices does not make it all perfect, but it certainly will help, and the texture will be crisper.

Salad green cleaning and preparation.

Wash your hands with soap and water. Keep greens, dishes and utensils cold in the fridge until ready for use. Separate the best leaves from the stalk or container. Discard outer leaves and choose only strong looking with no indication of soggy brown parts. Place preferred pieces in a large bowl of ice-cold water. To avoid excess loss of nutrients, quickly stir around with clean fingers. Include a final rinse of cold running water. Shake off moisture immediately. Place in a dish and refrigerate for 1/2 hour. Remove from the fridge and slightly tip the dish to drain any sitting water. Place leaves on a clean cloth or paper towel and dab all droplets of water sitting on the leaves.

Keep refrigerated until ready to use. Salad greens will be crisp and crunchy, perfect for your next salad or sandwich.