Opinion: Diabetic foot survival tips for Phoenix, Arizona swimming pools.

Long hot summers in Phoenix provide the opportunity for an abundance of water activity at public pools.

Photoby author.

The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Desert water fun comes with additional hazards to feet that prediabetics and diabetics should be aware of.

Cactus thorns

Wearing sandals or flip-flops in the swimming pool area goes without saying to protect against sharp rocks and broken glass. Arizona vines and bushes carry thorns that pose an additional threat to feet. A little wind can blow a stray cactus a long way to easily step on. Even the thinnest thorny tree and shrub branches cause pain when they poke the skin and can leave an open puncture wound.

Blazing summer heat.

With temperatures frequently exceeding 105 degrees, walking on cement, pavement, tiles, and sand without footwear is not safe. Hot surfaces like this can cause immediate burns and possibly blister the bottom of feet.

Protective footwear will also protect against heat-loving bacteria lingering on floor surfaces near the pool and changing rooms.

Intense sun and chlorine.

Swimming pools need lots of sanitizing chlorine in the pool water to keep up with the intense sun rays. Long periods of swimming leave skin and nails at risk of drying out, then developing cracks leading to open cuts. Clipping the toenails and fingernails will help prevent unexpected breakage and possibly stop bacteria from hiding underneath them.

Suds and water.

When first at the pool, locate the outdoor shower or hose for quick rinse-offs when running to the bathroom and snack area.

At the end of the swimming day, shower with footwear using a liquid soap or shampoo that suds up well. Adjusting feet slightly will allow soap and water to flow between the foot and footwear. Follow up with rinse-off for both feet and footwear.

Dry towels.

Carry two towels with you. Use one towel to use as needed over the day. Leave another towel in a dry bag for a final complete dry-off.

Sit down to properly dry feet on top and bottom, between and beneath each toe to include all skin creases where moisture can hibernate. Finally, dry off wet footwear or have extra pair.

Bandages and lotions.

With a pre-existing wound, check with your medical provider to see if a public pool is an option. The doctor may provide a waterproof bandage or suggest one to purchase over the counter.

Remember to use sunscreen lotion on the top and bottom of your feet!

When using skin care lotion, wait until your feet are dry before applying after showering.

Drink water!

A combination of high summer heat, chlorine, and physical activity can dehydrate a person quickly.

Prepare by drinking adequate water one to two days before the planned swimming day or weekend and continue to rehydrate at least a day after. Water fountains in the heat are not always particularly refreshing, so bring a cooler with cold bottled water.

I am a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with a culinary arts degree. My comprehensive blend of cooking and nutrition expertise provides reliable “back to the basics” practical information.

