Opinion: A newly diagnosed type 2 diabetic driving in Phoenix, Arizona, should carry emergency provisions.

The average summer day or night in Phoenix is hot! You never know when you might be caught in heavy traffic or waiting out an accident. Sitting in an automobile for possibly long hours in temperatures that easily exceed 105 degrees can cause havoc on blood sugar levels.

The last thing a type 2 diabetic (especially newly diagnosed) has on their mind is an emergency food and medical pack in case of the unthinkable.

These tips can lessen stress and fatigue to help a person remain alert during an urgent situation.

1. Cooler bag.

Any vehicle sitting on hot pavement and facing the sun for a long time can cause even an effective AC unit to struggle. So, choose a washable, heavy-duty zippered, and insulated cooler bag with one or more sections. The bag should be large enough to hold a no-leak, reusable ice pack, two water bottles, snacks, and medications.

2. Snacks and water. (15 grams is one serving size of carbohydrate.)

Keep at least two plastic bottles of approximately 20 to 30 oz of water in the freezer. As the liquid thaws in the cooler bag, it will remain somewhat chilled over time.

Diabetic supplement bars provide carbohydrates, protein, fat, and fiber content. Read individual food labels for nutrition details. Even though the bars will be in an insulated bag, do not choose any with chocolate or caramel coating because they may become sticky.

A homemade mixture of dried fruit, shredded wheat, and seeds provides approximately 35 grams of carbohydrate, 7 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, and 5 grams of fiber.

1/8 cup of dried fruit.

1/8 cup of hulled sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

1/2 cup Shredded Wheat spoon size (no added sugar).

Mix and pour into a zip lock baggie, staying fresh for one week.

3. Low blood sugar:

A bag of individually wrapped candies prevents them from sticking to each other. Eight to nine hard candies provide approximately 15 grams of carbohydrates.

EpiPen for a severe hypoglycemia episode. (Prescription only -discuss with your primary care physician.)

4. A monthly checkup should include a review:

Expired dates.

Food spoilage.

Packages and containers that have broken open.

Place the bag out of the sun in the vehicle and within a safe and easy reach from the driver’s seat. Simply put, the smallest amount of food and fluid can mean everything to a type 2 diabetic in a vulnerable state.

Always carry diabetes medical identification (bracelet or written form).

