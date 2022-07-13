Phoenix, AZ

Opinion: A newly diagnosed type 2 diabetic driving in Phoenix, Arizona, should carry emergency provisions.

cookfortoday

The average summer day or night in Phoenix is hot! You never know when you might be caught in heavy traffic or waiting out an accident. Sitting in an automobile for possibly long hours in temperatures that easily exceed 105 degrees can cause havoc on blood sugar levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8TwU_0gdThbvR00
Photoby author.

The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

The last thing a type 2 diabetic (especially newly diagnosed) has on their mind is an emergency food and medical pack in case of the unthinkable.

These tips can lessen stress and fatigue to help a person remain alert during an urgent situation.

1. Cooler bag.

Any vehicle sitting on hot pavement and facing the sun for a long time can cause even an effective AC unit to struggle. So, choose a washable, heavy-duty zippered, and insulated cooler bag with one or more sections. The bag should be large enough to hold a no-leak, reusable ice pack, two water bottles, snacks, and medications.

2. Snacks and water. (15 grams is one serving size of carbohydrate.)

  • Keep at least two plastic bottles of approximately 20 to 30 oz of water in the freezer. As the liquid thaws in the cooler bag, it will remain somewhat chilled over time.
  • Diabetic supplement bars provide carbohydrates, protein, fat, and fiber content. Read individual food labels for nutrition details. Even though the bars will be in an insulated bag, do not choose any with chocolate or caramel coating because they may become sticky.
  • A homemade mixture of dried fruit, shredded wheat, and seeds provides approximately 35 grams of carbohydrate, 7 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat, and 5 grams of fiber.

1/8 cup of dried fruit.

1/8 cup of hulled sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

1/2 cup Shredded Wheat spoon size (no added sugar).

Mix and pour into a zip lock baggie, staying fresh for one week.

3. Low blood sugar:

  • A bag of individually wrapped candies prevents them from sticking to each other. Eight to nine hard candies provide approximately 15 grams of carbohydrates.
  • EpiPen for a severe hypoglycemia episode. (Prescription only -discuss with your primary care physician.)

4. A monthly checkup should include a review:

  • Expired dates.
  • Food spoilage.
  • Packages and containers that have broken open.

Place the bag out of the sun in the vehicle and within a safe and easy reach from the driver’s seat. Simply put, the smallest amount of food and fluid can mean everything to a type 2 diabetic in a vulnerable state.

Always carry diabetes medical identification (bracelet or written form).

References:
American Association of Diabetes Educators, Cornell, S., Halstenson, C., & Miller, D. K. (2019). The Art and Science of Diabetes Self-Management Education Desk Reference (4th ed.). American Association of Diabetes Educators.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# nutrition# type 2 diabetic# health# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with a culinary arts degree. My comprehensive blend of cooking and nutrition expertise provides reliable “back to the basics” practical information.

Buckeye, AZ
2711 followers

More from cookfortoday

Red, white, and blue 4th of July dessert.

Celebrate with an easy-to-make patriotic pudding dessert. For limited time schedules, a pudding cooked from scratch is not reasonable. A favorite among many is a cook & serve pudding mix. The vanilla flavor can be very versatile.

Read full story

Follow food safety measures not only at home but at the grocery store.

Even though Covid-19 influenced grocery stores to finetune online shopping and delivery services, many of us still prefer to grocery shop in person. All health precautions are to be taken seriously with prediabetes on the rise so food safety should start at the grocery store and continue into the kitchen.

Read full story
6 comments

Nutrition pathways towards a healthier lifestyle.

Making a medical nutrition therapy appointment is either per doctor orders or personal fulfillment. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Read full story

Homemade small white bean soup made with ham broth.

The benefits of having a ready-to-eat nutrient-rich bowl of soup can make a mouthwatering meal and rejuvenate an appetite after a long day. Reaching into the cupboard for a favorite canned soup may be convenient and somewhat satisfactory. And I agree some brands are very well made and flavorful. But with convenience comes the price of flavor enhancers and an overall lower level of food substance.

Read full story
4 comments

Homemade tostadas.

It takes some planning but is worth the effort to make these homemade tostadas. At least once a week a tostada craving comes around. Homemade tostadaphoto by author. 3 oz to 4 oz thawed chicken breast. (Flatten slightly to cook faster.)

Read full story
3 comments

Memorial Day weekend with a menu that includes a juicy marinated steak!

For everyone at home who elected to cook this coming holiday weekend, here are some tips on steaks to keep in mind that can be helpful for the chef and to pass on to others. A homemade marinade will top off taste buds and be healthier than commercial brands.

Read full story
5 comments

Managing type 2 diabetic hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia survival skills are of vital importance for type 2 diabetics. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Read full story
7 comments

Stress can cause increased glucose levels.

People with type 2 diabetes will likely have the occasional elevated blood sugar reading. But if high glucose levels continue regularly, this is a concern to be examined. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Read full story
5 comments

Blood glucose can be difficult to keep within normal limits.

A person with type 2 diabetes taking oral medications or insulin may have difficulty maintaining a normal blood glucose range. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Read full story
9 comments

Mac and cheese treat for a quick lunch.

The mac and cheese dish at Panera Bread lingers tastefully long after the encounter. Anytime I need to treat myself to an on-the-go lunch, this comes to mind. Panera Bread mac and cheese to-go phototaken by author.

Read full story
4 comments

Oral prescription drugs keep a person healthy with type 2 diabetes.

If medications are not managed well, optimal health goals will not be met. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

Read full story
4 comments

A healthier homemade popcorn recipe.

This crunchy and flavorful popcorn method is lower in fat and salt. It will make anyone want more. The average serving size of ready-to-eat popcorn is three heaping cups. This recipe provides 12 heaping cups of popcorn.

Read full story
3 comments

A homemade twice-baked potato.

When eating out at fine dining restaurants, picking two sides is common when ordering an entree. Twice baked or loaded potatoes usually are on the list. A baked potato topped or stuffed with cheese, butter, sour cream, chives, and bacon bits is a favorite among many.

Read full story
2 comments

Grating a large quantity of different cheeses to use during the week.

Cheese is one of the top favorite foods for most people I know. Many of us agree that we would give up most anything over cheese if forced to choose. A large amount of grated cheese made ahead of time makes it very handy to use when cooking over the week resulting in less effort and mess. Sharp yellow cheddar, Colby jack, mozzarella, Gouda, pepper jack, and fresh Parmesan; domestic and European natural cheeses that mix well together. Consequently, creating a wide variety in my culinary kitchen produces a remarkable flavor. Perfect for making homemade pizza, nachos, sandwiches, omelets, entrees, and twice-baked potatoes.

Read full story
1 comments

Sitting at the computer all day is not advantageous for a person's physical health.

We are all aware that a regular exercise regimen is beneficial for health but is not always possible for everyone to achieve. So, if a fitness routine is not appropriate for your schedule at this time, a few steps here and there starting at work can add up.

Read full story
7 comments

Attending a new group exercise program can be difficult sometimes.

There are reasonable explanations for someone to quit a new exercise regimen. The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider. Always follow the healthcare provider’s guidance and orders.

Read full story
2 comments

A tasty oatmeal cookie full of nutritional value for a person with type 2 diabetes.

There is a vast amount of nutrition information on the internet. Consequently, it can be utterly frustrating for people with a medical history of type 2 diabetes trying to manage their eating habits. Many people with type 2 diabetes feel great concern that they will never be able to enjoy a sweet treat again.

Read full story
4 comments

Selecting an exercise regimen takes careful thought for a person with type 2 diabetes.

Incorporating physical activity into a type 2 diabetic's lifestyle is beneficial mentally and physically. Regular exercise promotes a healthy weight loss, helps control blood sugar levels, and creates an overall positive feeling.

Read full story
3 comments

Homemade spaghetti sauce makes a great meal.

If spaghetti is on your favorite food list and could eat day after day, this recipe is for you!. Reserve a morning that allows time to make up a large quantity of spaghetti sauce. Prepare and serve immediately after cooking; freeze the rest for later.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy