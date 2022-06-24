Follow food safety measures not only at home but at the grocery store.

Even though Covid-19 influenced grocery stores to finetune online shopping and delivery services, many of us still prefer to grocery shop in person.

Photo by author.

All health precautions are to be taken seriously with prediabetes on the rise so food safety should start at the grocery store and continue into the kitchen.

Grocery shopping visits can be made easy by creating a weekly grocery list. Starting at one end of the grocery store and ending at the frozen aisle will allow the shopper to walk through efficiently.

Avoid buying high-calorie snacks and unhealthy nibbling when shopping by not going to the grocery store hungry. If running several errands, the last stop should be the grocery store.

Expiration dates.

To avoid buying expired food, learn to read the expiration dates on nearly all food products. Date stamps are written small, so carry reading glasses.

Meat department.

When choosing meat, chicken, and seafood prepackaged or from the butcher block, place each package in an additional plastic bag in case of leaks. These bags are located conveniently in the produce and meat departments.

Fresh produce.

Search for fresh fruit and vegetables that are firm to the touch. Avoid any damaged surfaces. Examine each prepackaged bag containing potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, green leafy vegetables, and fruit for spoilage.

Canned food.

Some dents on cans can be hard to detect with just the eyes. Lightly run your fingers over each can from top to bottom and on each side. Reject any abnormal cans.

Frozen food.

Pick out frozen solid ice cream, butter, dinner entrees, vegetables, and fruits. Avoid soft and wet containers or any package tears. Beware of missing or damaged plastic seals on milk, cottage cheese, and yogurt.

Checkout line.

Separate cold from dry on the conveyer belt and place in the bag the same way. Ask the checker or do it yourself to double-bag heavy foods to avoid any breakage while loading and unloading the car.

Especially in a warm climate, bring a large cooler bag or two containing small cold packs. Fill each with cold foods grouped together and cover with a blanket.

Conclusion.

Immediately wash your hands before unloading the groceries touched by many hands.

Dispose of spoiled food in the refrigerator to avoid mixing it up with new products.

Food companies pack their products in well-made airtight packages, so keep all food in original packaging if possible. Then place each item in another storage or freezer bag for extra protection to retain flavor and nutrition. Write the date of purchase on each bag.