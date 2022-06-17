Nutrition pathways towards a healthier lifestyle.

Making a medical nutrition therapy appointment is either per doctor orders or personal fulfillment.

Photo by author.

The author is not responsible or liable for any advice, course of treatment, diagnosis, or any other information that you may obtain through these articles. The food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. After reading articles, watching videos, or other content, you are strongly encouraged to review the information carefully with your professional healthcare provider.

In addition to a traditional in-person consultation, teaching virtually in the nutrition field has grown even more since Covid-19. Both types offer a good learning environment for group and individual instruction.

After reviewing different nutrition counseling options and still cannot decide, it is possible to try out both. If choosing, preferably a group session first and then an individual.

Both types of therapy could include a supermarket tour, food questionnaire, role-playing, cooking demonstration, and menu planning.

Records of weight, height, recent labs, and a food diary of typical eating habits, medications, vitamins, and supplements are essential, especially for the initial assessment.

Group learning.

When part of a group where two or more people are attending, each person will soon learn they are not alone. Gaining support and friendship is possible through interaction and sharing many of the same health problems and concerns.

Depending on the number of attendees, the group may remain large or break down into smaller sections. The instructor may ask for volunteers willing to express their medical nutrition problems and not as concerned about confidentiality.

It is common to create at least one or more single meal plans as an example and with the entire class to review them.

Individual counseling.

Individual counseling focuses solely on a person’s nutrition issues. A one-on-one session allows complete attention to all questions with immediate feedback with complete confidentiality.

Insurance.

Medicare and medical insurance companies will provide 100%, partial, or no coverage and specify the number of sessions allowed. Insurance coverage may differ from group or individual counseling.

Many nutrition professionals offer a cash option. Group sessions are often less expensive than individual meetings. The medical nutrition provider list should indicate areas of expertise such as diabetes, cardiac, weight management, and renal disease. Always clarify when making an appointment.

The final point to remember.

Medical policies do not always cover every aspect of nutrition; play it safe by calling your insurance for complete details before moving forward.