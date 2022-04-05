Attending a new group exercise program can be difficult sometimes.

There are reasonable explanations for someone to quit a new exercise regimen.

Photo by author.

An unpleasant experience when starting new exercise activities can make a person give up right away. After all the time and effort, it takes to consider and begin a class can make them feel like they regret their decision.

Medical

Realistically not everyone has the capability of a regular workout program. Many suffer from medical conditions such as joint discomfort and health problems.

Food and water

When starting a new exercise class, it is not unusual to be in a big hurry. Not making time to eat a proper meal before and forgetting to bring adequate water and a snack, a person can end up embarrassed about feeling fatigued and possibly having to leave early.

Emotion

Many fitness classes in the first few gatherings can attract a large crowd. Everyone has high energy and is excited. Consequently, a person may feel self-conscious exercising in front of a large group and quit before it becomes a comfortable atmosphere.

In addition, the instructor accidentally may have overlooked the new person who had a question that did not receive an answer or just needed extra attention during a class. Unfortunately, the person goes home feeling ignored and not welcome.

Since the COVID precautions, it is not uncommon to forget what it is like to even be in a health facility and finds it difficult to fit in the fitness world again.

Safety

Driving yourself and entering a health club can be intimidating to people by themselves. The effort may be too just much for them.

Keep positive. Do not give up.

Seek out alternative options to start exercising again. It is easy to confuse the words active versus athletic, so reasonable short-term and long-term goals are critical for success. Choose a lower impact level activity for any pain or other medical conditions. Explain the situation to the instructor or front desk and ask if it is possible to view or attend another class. Or it may be best to move to another more considerate health club.

Check with your health insurance plan or ask at work for fitness discounts and recommendations. Seek out a friendly coworker for suggestions and possibly go together for moral support, safety, and courage.

Some gyms supply water fountains, snack machines, and small cafes. For a person with special diet restrictions and who prefers a particular brand of water, carrying bottled water and a snack is best.

Finally, not everyone fits in well in a small or large group setting. Think carefully about an exercise bike or treadmill for use at home or walking in a safe area for convenience and comfort.