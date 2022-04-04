A tasty oatmeal cookie full of nutritional value for a person with type 2 diabetes.

There is a vast amount of nutrition information on the internet. Consequently, it can be utterly frustrating for people with a medical history of type 2 diabetes trying to manage their eating habits. Many people with type 2 diabetes feel great concern that they will never be able to enjoy a sweet treat again.

With the correct guidance and adequate glucose control, a type 2 diabetic can learn to incorporate a little sweetness into an everyday diet. Nothing good comes from eliminating any food. The result can cause a person to go overboard on foods they have been craving.

Solve a sweet cookie craving and guilty conscious by including the following natural and healthy ingredients.

Dark chocolate and dried cranberries provide sources of antioxidants and flavonoids.

The crunchy texture of oatmeal is complete with soluble fiber and pectin.

Whole wheat flour contributes a nutty flavor, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Walnuts are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, protein, and an excellent source of omega-3s.

Dark chocolate chips, cranberries, oatmeal, walnuts, and whole wheat flour may not be the most exciting conversation. But when these foods are combined, the topic can become quite intriguing.

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place oven rack in middle of oven.

Ingredients and measurements:

1/2 cup of softened butter.

1/2 cup of light or dark brown sugar.

1/2 cup of granulated white sugar.

One large whole egg.

1/2 cup of uncooked old-fashioned or quick oatmeal.

One cup of whole wheat flour.

One teaspoon of baking powder.

One teaspoon of baking soda.

One cup of 70% dark bittersweet chocolate chips.

1/4 cup of dried cranberries.

1/4 cup of chopped walnuts.

One teaspoon of vanilla flavoring.

Creating the cookies:

First step.

1. Place butter and sugars in a mixing bowl.

2. Turn the electric mixer or handheld beaters on high and beat until well mixed.

3. Add egg and beat until fluffy. Whip sides of bowl with a plastic spatula while beating.

4. Whip in vanilla flavoring.

5. Slow electric mixer down, add walnuts, cranberries, and chocolate chips to the creamy mixture.

6. Mix thoroughly and wiping sides of bowl with plastic spatula.

Second step.

1. In a separate bowl with a large dry spoon, mix whole wheat flour, oatmeal, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix thoroughly with the same spoon.

Third step.

1. Add dry ingredients slowly to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix completely with a large spoon or spatula.

Fourth step.

1. Roll cookie dough with clean hands into one-inch balls.

Cooking instructions:

1. Place cookie balls on a clean non greased sheet pan.

2. Place the sheet pan in preheated oven.

3. Cook for approximately 11 minutes until a light golden brown.

4. Place hot cookies immediately on a cooling grid rack.

Servings:

Approximately 2 dozen cookies.

Diabetic nutrition facts:

One warm cookie is approximately 20 grams of carbohydrates.

Note: To avoid eating a whole pan of cookies, recommend freezing the remaining dough or cooked cookies for later. For best results, freeze up to three months. Defrost frozen cookie or dough at room temperature before cooking and reheating in the microwave.