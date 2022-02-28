Oily fish such as salmon is complete with omegas-3 fatty acids and is especially good for diabetic and cardiac health.

Living in Arizona has turned me into a chili pepper salsa addict.

If you live in Arizona, it is almost certain you will sooner or later learn how to use fresh chili peppers to make great salsa and eat lots of it. Every time I considered making salsa, I would stop. It was so much easier to buy a jar of it in the store. But then I figured out how to have roasted chili peppers on hand to use for fresh chunky salsa at any time.