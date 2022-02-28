Oily fish such as salmon is complete with omegas-3 fatty acids and is especially good for diabetic and cardiac health.

Many of us do not have the good fortune of living by a coastline offering the freshest fish. But we can still make sure we have a supply of nice-tasting salmon on hand from our local grocery to maintain a regular intake each week.

Salmon sandwichfrom cook for today.

Creating a grocery list over the week makes shopping easy and organized. Adding fresh salmon to the list is a must. Purchase one to two filets of fish ahead of time and make the best of the freezer.

Load up the freezers:

  1. Using a clean plastic cutting board cut steaks into 3 oz portion sizes.
  2. Place each steak in small food storage bags.
  3. Lay each baggie flat in a gallon-size freezer storage bag.
  4. Set bag of salmon steaks flat in the freezer until frozen solid.
  5. Frozen fish stays perfectly fresh for approximately three months.

The morning of thawing:

  • Remove the number of pieces desired to cook for dinner.
  • Place each baggie on plates in the fridge (do not thaw at room temperature).
  • Allow steaks to thaw over the day in the fridge.
  • Remove skin.
  • Fish is ready for cooking.

Adding cooked salmon:

  1. Pasta (tomato or cream sauce based).
  2. Mixed rice.
  3. Broiling, BQ, or fried. Served with potatoes, rice, or beans.
  4. Salads.
  5. Sandwiches.

Recipe: Salmon Sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz of fresh salmon filet.
  • One slice of regular bacon.
  • 1/4 of fresh avocado.
  • One small bunch of iceberg lettuce.
  • One vine ripe tomato medium slice.
  • One heaping tablespoon of shredded jalapeno cheese.
  • One tablespoon of mayonnaise combined with ½ tsp capers, a dash of lemon, and 1/2 tsp of grated fresh turmeric, a dash of salt and pepper to taste.
  • One to two tablespoons of butter (to use for cooking salmon and Kaiser roll).
  • One thin slice of red onion.
  • One Kaiser roll coated with sesame seeds.

Preparation:

  1. Put mayonnaise, capers, lemon, turmeric, salt, pepper, and avocado in a bowl. Smash and mix to make a slightly lumpy paste.
  2. Place in refrigerator for later use.
  3. Fry bacon until crispy. Drain fat and dab with a paper towel, save on a plate for later.
  4. Pan sear in your favorite fry pan- the fresh salmon (skin removed) in a small amount of butter. Start on high heat for approximately one minute, turn heat to low, flip filet over, cook until the desired doneness and golden crispy on both sides.
  5. While salmon is finishing cooking, spread butter lightly on both Kaiser roll halves, place under the oven broiler, watch closely until golden brown.
  6. Position the bottom half of Kaiser roll on a plate.
  7. Put the salmon piece on Kaiser roll.
  8. Spread the avocado mixture on top of salmon.
  9. Sprinkle grated cheese on top of the avocado mix.
  10. Place bacon crisscross on top of the cheese.
  11. Layer tomato, lettuce, and red onion.
  12. Top with remaining Kaiser roll half.

Serve immediately on a plate and enjoy.

Yield: 1 serving.

  • Preparation Time: 15 minutes.
  • Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Approximate nutrition facts per sandwich:

  • Carbohydrate- 40 grams.
  • Protein- 30 grams.

Note: 15 grams of carbohydrate equals one serving of carbohydrate.

Disclaimer: My food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. Always follow your healthcare provider’s guidance and orders.

I am a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist with a culinary arts degree.

Buckeye, AZ
