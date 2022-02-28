Oily fish such as salmon is complete with omegas-3 fatty acids and is especially good for diabetic and cardiac health.

Many of us do not have the good fortune of living by a coastline offering the freshest fish. But we can still make sure we have a supply of nice-tasting salmon on hand from our local grocery to maintain a regular intake each week.
Creating a grocery list over the week makes shopping easy and organized. Adding fresh salmon to the list is a must. Purchase one to two filets of fish ahead of time and make the best of the freezer.
Load up the freezers:
- Using a clean plastic cutting board cut steaks into 3 oz portion sizes.
- Place each steak in small food storage bags.
- Lay each baggie flat in a gallon-size freezer storage bag.
- Set bag of salmon steaks flat in the freezer until frozen solid.
- Frozen fish stays perfectly fresh for approximately three months.
The morning of thawing:
- Remove the number of pieces desired to cook for dinner.
- Place each baggie on plates in the fridge (do not thaw at room temperature).
- Allow steaks to thaw over the day in the fridge.
- Remove skin.
- Fish is ready for cooking.
Adding cooked salmon:
- Pasta (tomato or cream sauce based).
- Mixed rice.
- Broiling, BQ, or fried. Served with potatoes, rice, or beans.
- Salads.
- Sandwiches.
Recipe: Salmon Sandwich.
Ingredients:
- 3 oz of fresh salmon filet.
- One slice of regular bacon.
- 1/4 of fresh avocado.
- One small bunch of iceberg lettuce.
- One vine ripe tomato medium slice.
- One heaping tablespoon of shredded jalapeno cheese.
- One tablespoon of mayonnaise combined with ½ tsp capers, a dash of lemon, and 1/2 tsp of grated fresh turmeric, a dash of salt and pepper to taste.
- One to two tablespoons of butter (to use for cooking salmon and Kaiser roll).
- One thin slice of red onion.
- One Kaiser roll coated with sesame seeds.
Preparation:
- Put mayonnaise, capers, lemon, turmeric, salt, pepper, and avocado in a bowl. Smash and mix to make a slightly lumpy paste.
- Place in refrigerator for later use.
- Fry bacon until crispy. Drain fat and dab with a paper towel, save on a plate for later.
- Pan sear in your favorite fry pan- the fresh salmon (skin removed) in a small amount of butter. Start on high heat for approximately one minute, turn heat to low, flip filet over, cook until the desired doneness and golden crispy on both sides.
- While salmon is finishing cooking, spread butter lightly on both Kaiser roll halves, place under the oven broiler, watch closely until golden brown.
- Position the bottom half of Kaiser roll on a plate.
- Put the salmon piece on Kaiser roll.
- Spread the avocado mixture on top of salmon.
- Sprinkle grated cheese on top of the avocado mix.
- Place bacon crisscross on top of the cheese.
- Layer tomato, lettuce, and red onion.
- Top with remaining Kaiser roll half.
Serve immediately on a plate and enjoy.
Yield: 1 serving.
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes.
- Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Approximate nutrition facts per sandwich:
- Carbohydrate- 40 grams.
- Protein- 30 grams.
Note: 15 grams of carbohydrate equals one serving of carbohydrate.
Disclaimer: My food and nutrition articles are for informational purposes only. Always follow your healthcare provider’s guidance and orders.
Comments / 5