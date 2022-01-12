Bob Saget, Famed & Beloved comedian of ‘Full House’, Passes Away at 65

Yahoo Free To Share Yahoo Free To Use

Yet another tragic celebrity death happens.

Bob Saget, who brought humor and love to homes through his work as a comedian and actor, had passed away. He was 65 years old.

The police confirmed they found the body in an Orlando-area hotel room on Sunday, February 24.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room."

Who Was Bob Saget?

Born May 17, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Saget became a household name when he became the main character in ABC family sitcom “Full House” in 1987. For almost 200 episodes, Saget portrayed the ideal father figure.

He reprised the role when the “Full House” reboot aired in 2016 and returned to play the role of Dan Tanner, the father of three children, for four more years.

Saget's achievement as a stand-up comedian was widely known. He was the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and had a long-running role in "Full House."

The comedian was planning a national stand-up tour, which was scheduled to last until June 2022, in September 2021. He performed at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 20. He released a photo of the performance on Twitter the following day.

Saget was married twice. First, in 1982 to Sherri Kramer. Seeing the three daughters: Aubrey, 34; Lara, 32; Jennifer, 29. They divorced in 1997. Then more recently in 2019, he married Kelly Rizzo, a food and travel blogger.

Blessings to his family!