Gold Leaps 1% as the Dollar dips after Powell testimony

Gold soars 1% above the dollar

Gold rates were up 1% as the dollar slipped after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress and did not surprise markets with a tightening monetary stance. In addition, bond yields dropped.

Spot gold rose 1.1% against the dollar to $1,819.58 per ounce at 2:26 p.m (1926 GMT), yesterday. Gold futures increased 1% to $1,818.50.

Powell informed politicians that policymakers were having problems devising strategies to decrease the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and noted that overall inflation was climbing far too high and is "a very long way" to anything close to restrictive policies.

Following Powell's comments, the dollar lost 0.4% against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields retreated from their record highs.

Gold is used as a hedge to protect hard-earned funds from inflation, though it's so sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates that these make it prohibitive to hold.

