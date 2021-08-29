Is August 31st Really Realistic For American Troops To Pull Out Of Afghanistan?

August 31st is less than a few days away, and we must ask, "is leaving the terrorist run anything of Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban a good idea?"

Since their (the Taliban) take over, it has been disaster after disaster after disaster.

They were able to:

Should America And Its Allies Stay?

This is a very contentious topic, especially when you consider your political affiliation. Still, with the mayhem that has been unleashed in the small amount of time that the Taliban has been in power, one has to ask, "Is leaving REALLY the best thing, right now?"

The Taliban will seek to ally itself with many of America's enemies, which could very well hurt the West and America in the long run.

Aside from the political crutch we would feel, there are still Americans stuck in the nation; there are green card holders, workers, and INNOCENT people who will all fall prey under the hand of the Taliban.

Women, Westerners, Gays, a whole nation's future will all become victims of this terrorist-run nation.

The answer is not black or white, but in politics, much like life, nothing ever is.

