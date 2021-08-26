Reports Of United Nation Worker Being Beaten By Taliban

United Nation Yahoo Free To Use

These past few weeks have been indeed a nightmare for anyone living in Afghanistan. Upon seizing power over Kabul, the Taliban has been on a rampage of showing their dominance in the region.

The Taliban have acquired billions in military weapons, which has not only been an embarrassment for the American government (as they are flaunting their new weaponry), but these weapons can also end up in the hands of America's enemies who can now reverse engineer the weapons.

The gay population in Afghanistan has been targeted by officials. The officials have been given the okay to kill gay people on the spot (preferably, the Taliban would like to stone them).

The situation has become so bad for so many people that some have been so desperate that they have clung to C 17 charter airplanes trying to escape.

Yeah...the situation truly is hell on earth.

It has been reported that a United Nations worker has been beaten as they have tried to enter the Kabul airport.

The United Nationworker is an Afghan United Nations worker who presumably was trying to leave the nation but was met by the Taliban, who gave him a vicious beating.

This whole situation has caused an international humanitarian crisis without thousands and maybe even hundreds of thousands of Afghans desperately trying to evacuate the region.

The United Nations has relocated about a third of the 300 foreign staff it had in Afghanistan to Kazakhstan. It has also stressed that it wanted to maintain a presence to help the Afghan people. There are around 3,000 Afghan U.N. staff still in the country. A U.N. spokesman has said the world body was in contact with other countries to urge them to provide visas or support temporary relocation of some of them. - Reuters

With President Biden conceding to the demands of the Taliban, only time will tell how badly the innocent people in Afghanistan will last.

Hearts and warm prayers to all the innocent souls trapped in this newfound hell.

