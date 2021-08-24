President Biden Sticks To The Aug. 31st Deadline Despite Criticism

President Biden Yahoo Images

President Joe Biden has just declared that he will be sticking to his August 31st departure date, much to the chagrin of many of his allies.

However, President Joe Biden will be departing all troops and evacuating Afghans that are endangered as well as those who may be seeking asylum in a more "free society."

This has caused widespread criticism with many of our allies (specifically the UK, whom Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned on asking President Joe Biden to extend his time in the region).

"Every day we're on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both us and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden - APNews

The United States has armed up its efforts to evacuate as many of its people and those seeking asylum as they can.

The sad and horrifying thing is for those who try and flee their country only to fail and end up in the hands of the Taliban.

President Biden has said he is confident that he can get all American troops put by next Tuesday.

But the heartwrenching truth is that thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of innocent people, will now fall under the hand of the Taliban.

The Taliban has successfully wrenched back control over the nation ever since the United States Army took power away from them back in 2001 (after 9/11).

To stay would possible (in all honesty) start another war.

One doesn't have to imagine how much anarchy and chaos will pursue once the Taliban has removed the US and the West from its nation.

Time will show.

Warm prays to all the innocent people wrapped up in POLITICS.

