"There Will Be Consequences" Says Taliban To America & United Kingdom

"There will be consequences," says the Taliban if the United States and the United Kingdom consider extending their stay in the country.

Biden has already alluded to keeping troops in the country for an extended period.

Initially, all troops were to leave the nation by the end of this month, August 31st.

However, President Joe Biden has said he would be open to extending troop stay in the nation, which the Taliban have not met with appreciation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans on pushing President Joe Biden into staying a little bit longer.

Time will only tell if this "push" will serve the West (the United States and the United Kingdom) or only enflame the passion of those fighting and dying for the Taliban cause.

The Bigger Picture

At the moment:

around 10,000 to 15,000 are still stuck in Afghanistan

around 50,000 to 65,000 Afghans and their families are eagerly awaiting evacuation

Lastly, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans on pushing President Joe Biden to stay and extend their stay in the nation, BUT...their presence in the region will be contingent upon if the Taliban allows them to stay (hence their warning)

This has turned into a huge embarrassment to America, which has been in the region for over 2 decades now.

Hearts and warm wishes to the good innocent people of Afghanistan.

