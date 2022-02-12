Free kid's fun pass at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this Sunday

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo penguins Photo by the author

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is one of the nation's best. If you haven't been to our zoo recently, Sunday is a great time to visit.

The zoo is giving a free kid's Fun Pass this Sunday, February 13 to children ages 3-11 with an advanced purchased zoo ticket.

The pass will give each child a free giraffe feeding (regularly $3), budgie feeding (regularly $1), chicken feeding (regularly $1), goat feeding (regularly $1), and a free carousel ride (regularly $2).

To receive this freebie, you must reserve a child's admission ticket online in advance and then request the Fun Pass at the entrance booth. The pass is only good on Sunday, February 13.

The zoo has value day pricing right now, so adult and children's tickets are the lowest prices of the year.

If you would like to begin your visit at the zoo between 9:00 - 11:30 am, the adult ticket price is $24.75, and the child's price (ages 3 -11) is $20.75.

Start your visit between 12:00 - 1:30 pm, and the price decreases to $19.75 for adults and $15.75 for children. If you are interested in a quick afternoon trip to the zoo, select an admission time between 2:00 - 3:30 pm, and you will pay $14.75 and $10.75 for adult and children tickets.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is open daily from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

The zoo also offers a military discount of $3.00 off per ticket. This is a great deal, especially with value day pricing. You can buy advanced tickets here.

The weather forecast for Sunday looks great. It is a perfect time to meet the penguins. I'll see you there!

Refer to the zoo's Twitter post for more information on this special event.

