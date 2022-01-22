Colorado Springs, CO

Local spotlight: Wimberger's Old World Bakery and Delicatessen

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jk3L_0dsxCnMa00
Photo by author

Slightly off the beaten path in the southwest section of Colorado Springs, you will find a treasure - Wimberger's Old World Bakery and Delicatessen.

This quaint-looking, Bavarian-style building contains some tasty German delicacies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKtPV_0dsxCnMa00
Photo by author

The baked goods are prepared fresh every day, and their bakery has a wide assortment of sweet and non-sweet bread. My family visited earlier this week, and they had plum cake, apricot danishes, strudel, kaiser rolls, German cheesecake, pretzels, and many loaves of freshly baked bread.

I ate a kaiser roll with a crispy exterior and soft interior. It was just how I remember the brotchen from my years of living in Germany.

My husband enjoyed a huge almond croissant that was a flaky, buttery delight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlodU_0dsxCnMa00
Photo by the author

In addition to the bakery, Wimberger's has an extensive delicatessen with cheese and hard meats. There are many varieties of bratwurst including Bavarian, Nurnberger, Thueringer, veal, veal & pork, and smoked. They also sell Knackwurst, Cajun Andouille, Gelbwurst, and Jagdwurst. A large selection to satisfy any palate.

You will find prepared salads in the refrigerated section such as German potato salad, sauerkraut, and herring salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTmmd_0dsxCnMa00
Photo by author

It is fun to peruse the grocery section. I'm a fan of German candy, and I was thrilled to see their large selection of Haribo gummies. They also stock Ritter Sport chocolate, Appel herring products, jams & jellies, Hengstenberg items, and many other hard-to-find European mainstays.

Wimberger's sells non-alcoholic German beer. Unfortunately, it was not available at the time of our visit due to ongoing supply chain issues that are challenging many businesses. If you are looking for a specific grocery item, it is best to call ahead.

There is no indoor seating, but there is a picnic table outside for warmer days.

You can get a taste of Europe despite the travel restrictions at this charming shop. I'll see you there!

  • Location: 2321 Bott Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80904
  • Telephone: 719-634-6313
  • Hours: Tuesday - Friday 7 am - 3 pm, Saturday 7 am - 2 pm, Closed on Sunday, Monday, and holidays
  • Website

