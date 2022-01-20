Tickets now on sale for the Colorado Springs "Haute Chocolate Hop"

Image by artistlike from Pixabay

If you enjoy chocolate, you don't want to miss the upcoming First Friday Downtown in Colorado Springs.

On February 4th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, experience a delicious chocolate tasting and art walk at over a dozen downtown venues. The treats include hot cocoa french macarons, mini cocoa pop-tarts, chocolate-dipped coconut bites, caramel & peanut butter chocolate confections, and dark chocolate-covered figs.

There will also be several drinks including numerous varieties of hot chocolate, cinnamon tea, and a Peppermint Patty shake. Many of the beverages are available with or without alcohol.

The tickets are only $10 each, and they usually sell out quickly, so get yours today. Reserve your digital passport (ticket) here.

This event is family-friendly, although a few treats have alcohol and are only for guests ages 21 and older.

As a bonus, if you visit all the participating locations during the Haute Chocolate Hop, you will have an opportunity to win one of two $50 Downtown Colorado Springs gift cards.

For more information including a list of the participating venues and the treats they are serving, go here. This event occurs rain or shine, so please dress accordingly.

Image by Press 👍👍 Love you 💖 from Pixabay

Ice Bumper Cars

Before enjoying the chocolate and admiring the downtown art, stop at Acacia Park and test out the new ice bumper cars. On February 4th, Skate in the Park will have these cars available for rent from 1 pm - 6 pm.

The bumper cars cost $10 for a 12-minute ride, and you must be at least 42 inches tall and five years old to drive them.

If you prefer to ice skate, the rink will be open for ice skating from 7 pm - 9 pm on the first Friday in February. It is $10, and this price includes the ice skates. Children 4 and under are free with a paying adult.

For more information on Skate in the Park activities and the most up-to-date schedule, go here.

I look forward to seeing you there!

