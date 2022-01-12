National park entrance fees are free on Monday

This Monday, the 17th of January (Martin Luther King's birthday), is the first of five free admission days in 2022 to the national parks. If you are looking for a fun, low-cost adventure over the holiday weekend, spend some time in your state's beautiful backyard.
You can explore a new place or visit a family favorite.
They are several options in Texas to choose from including national parks, monuments, and memorial sites. The places that typically have entry fees that will be waived on Monday include:
- Big Bend National Park - the restaurant is closed, so please plan accordingly.
- Guadalupe Mountains National Park - Salt Flat, TX
- Padre Island National Seashore - Padre Island, TX
These sites never have an entry fee, so you can experience them every day for free.
- Alibates Flint Quarries - Fritch, TX
- Big Thicket National Preserve - Beaumont, TX
- Chamizal National Memorial - El Paso, TX
- Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park - Johnson City, TX (please note that the Texas White House is closed due to structural concerns, but the LBJ Ranch driving tour is still available)
- Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park - Brownsville, TX
- San Antonio Missions National Historical Park - San Antonio, TX
The Fort Davis National Historic Site in Fort Davis, TX is closed on Monday!
Please check your preferred location's website before visiting for seasonal hours, COVID restrictions, or closures.
After Monday, the remaining admission-free dates for 2022 are:
- 16 April - the first day of National Park Week
- 04 August - the second anniversary of the signing of the Great Americans Outdoor Act
- 24 September - National Public Lands Day
- 11 November - Veterans Day
Don't forget to mark your calendar! If you are interested in visiting a national park in another part of the country, please go here to see all the participating parks by state.
