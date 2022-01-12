National park entrance fees are free on Monday

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

This Monday, the 17th of January (Martin Luther King's birthday), is the first of five free admission days in 2022 to the national parks. If you are looking for a fun, low-cost adventure over the holiday weekend, spend some time in your state's beautiful backyard.

You can explore a new place or visit a family favorite.

They are several options in Texas to choose from including national parks, monuments, and memorial sites. The places that typically have entry fees that will be waived on Monday include:

These sites never have an entry fee, so you can experience them every day for free.

The Fort Davis National Historic Site in Fort Davis, TX is closed on Monday!

Please check your preferred location's website before visiting for seasonal hours, COVID restrictions, or closures.

After Monday, the remaining admission-free dates for 2022 are:

16 April - the first day of National Park Week

04 August - the second anniversary of the signing of the Great Americans Outdoor Act

24 September - National Public Lands Day

11 November - Veterans Day