Free virtual yoga classes are offered weekly through the Pikes Peak Library District

Conquering Cognitions

Image by Irina L from Pixabay

Many of us have started 2022 with new health goals.

Maybe you want to lose weight, manage stress, or improve overall fitness? Perhaps you want to feel more connected to your community or cultivate a peaceful attitude.

If yoga is not already part of your weekly routine, it may be the perfect addition to help you accomplish these goals.

Yoga is a mind, body, and spiritual practice that combines poses with deep breathing and meditation. It can increase your strength, flexibility, and help you manage stress. Research has found that yoga can improve respiratory and cardiovascular functioning, and improve your overall quality of life.

Yoga is also helpful in promoting sleep. Who doesn't want a better night's rest?

One of my favorite yoga poses, Viparita Karani or “legs up the wall," is a great way to prepare your body and mind for sleep. Lay on your back and reach your legs straight up towards the ceiling. You can rest your legs against a headboard, the wall, or lift your legs without extra support. Hold the pose and breathe deeply.

This position helps to increase blood flow and circulation which encourages a relaxation response. You can learn more about the yoga pose here. For additional information on healthy sleep habits, go here.

If you prefer to practice yoga in a group setting, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) offers free virtual classes every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 0900-1000, excluding holidays.

The class is led by a local yoga instructor, Svetlana Nudelman, and it is appropriate for both beginner and intermediate participants. Registration is required, but there are plenty of available slots every week.

You can find the January calendar here. Pick the yoga date you are interested in, and click to register. Sign up for as many classes as you like.

This free community program is a convenient way to introduce more movement, relaxation, and connection to your day. A great way to start the new year!

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and local, low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy.

Published by

Jill is a psychologist who received her PsyD in 1997. She has clinical experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma. Jill writes about personal growth, self-care, and healthy relationships. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, museum lover, and runner.

