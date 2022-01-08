National park free entrance dates for 2022, plus a list of participating Colorado sites.

Some of the most beautiful scenery in this country is found while exploring our national parks.
To ensure that everyone can enjoy this amenity, the National Park Service has identified five free admission days in 2022. The first one is next weekend!
2022 national park free admission dates are:
- 17 January - Martin Luther King's Birthday
- 16 April - the first day of National Park Week
- 04 August - the second anniversary of the signing of the Great Americans Outdoor Act
- 24 September - National Public Lands Day
- 11 November - Veterans Day
In Colorado, there are numerous national parks, sites, and monuments to choose from on free entrance day. They include:
- Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site - La Junta, Colorado
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park - Montrose, Colorado
- Colorado National Monument - Fruita, Colorado
- Curecanti National Recreation Center - Gunnison, Colorado
- Dinosaur National Monument - Dinosaur, Colorado (the town closest to the visitor center)
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument - Florissant, Colorado
- Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve - Mosca, Colorado
- Hovenweep National Monument - Cortez, Colorado
- Mesa Verde National Park - Cortez and Mancos, Colorado
- Rocky Mountain National Park - Estes Park and Grand Lake, Colorado
- Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site - Kiowa County, Colorado
- Yucca House National Monument - Cortez, Colorado
Please check your preferred location's website before visiting for seasonal hours.
In addition to the above list, several National Historic Trails run through Colorado with plenty of hiking opportunities. These include California, Old Spanish, Santa Fe, and Pony Express Historic Trails.
The Pony Express is the famous route where people carried mail by horseback from Missouri to California in an impressive ten days.
There is never an entry fee to use these trails, and they are a great way to get some extra steps and explore our big, beautiful backyard.
If you are interested in visiting a national park in another part of the country, please go here to see all the participating parks by state.
I'll see you there!
