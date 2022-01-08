National park free entrance dates for 2022, plus a list of participating Colorado sites.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Some of the most beautiful scenery in this country is found while exploring our national parks.

To ensure that everyone can enjoy this amenity, the National Park Service has identified five free admission days in 2022. The first one is next weekend!

2022 national park free admission dates are:

17 January - Martin Luther King's Birthday

16 April - the first day of National Park Week

04 August - the second anniversary of the signing of the Great Americans Outdoor Act

24 September - National Public Lands Day

11 November - Veterans Day

In Colorado, there are numerous national parks, sites, and monuments to choose from on free entrance day. They include:

Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site - La Junta, Colorado Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park - Montrose, Colorado Colorado National Monument - Fruita, Colorado Curecanti National Recreation Center - Gunnison, Colorado Dinosaur National Monument - Dinosaur, Colorado (the town closest to the visitor center) Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument - Florissant, Colorado Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve - Mosca, Colorado Hovenweep National Monument - Cortez, Colorado Mesa Verde National Park - Cortez and Mancos, Colorado Rocky Mountain National Park - Estes Park and Grand Lake, Colorado Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site - Kiowa County, Colorado Yucca House National Monument - Cortez, Colorado

Please check your preferred location's website before visiting for seasonal hours.

In addition to the above list, several National Historic Trails run through Colorado with plenty of hiking opportunities. These include California, Old Spanish, Santa Fe, and Pony Express Historic Trails.

The Pony Express is the famous route where people carried mail by horseback from Missouri to California in an impressive ten days.

There is never an entry fee to use these trails, and they are a great way to get some extra steps and explore our big, beautiful backyard.

If you are interested in visiting a national park in another part of the country, please go here to see all the participating parks by state.

I'll see you there!

