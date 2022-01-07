Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is now open in Colorado Springs

Photo by the author

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop recently opened its first location in Colorado Springs, and the fans are going wild!

The restaurant welcomed customers on December 14, approximately one week after its originally scheduled opening date. The sandwiches were worth the wait.

This popular national chain opened its first shop in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware. The founders, siblings Lois and Alan, named the sandwich shop after their grandfather, Phillip Capriotti. They made a name for themselves by serving sandwiches with fresh roasted turkey and quickly became known as the best sandwich shop in town.

In 1987, a cousin joined their team, and additional locations opened in Delaware. In 1991, the restaurant began offering franchises, and today there are over 112 locations in 16 states.

Capriotti's has a comprehensive menu including cheesesteaks, American Wagyu, turkey subs, classic subs, salads, and vegetarian subs. With four sub sizes to choose from (5, 8, 10, or 18 inches), the meal is sure to satisfy any appetite.

One of their bestselling sandwiches is "The Bobbie," a holiday-themed sub with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo.

Another fan favorite is the "Capastrami" which includes hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw.

You can make your sandwich a combo meal with a choice of chips, coleslaw, side salad, or a cookie and a fountain or bottled drink. They also offer box lunches, party trays, and a meatball bar with advanced notice.

Their menu is available here. Download the Capriotti's Reward App (CAPAddicts) for $2 off your next visit.

The sandwich shop is located in the Creekwalk Shopping Center at 140 E. Cheyenne Road.

This beautiful new shopping and dining complex is just beginning to fill its retail space, and you can be one of the first visitors. I'll see you there!

