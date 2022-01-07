A psychologist shares four mood-boosting strategies for the new year.

Image by Anita S. from Pixabay

Happiness is a hot topic.

The most popular class in Yale’s history is “Psychology and the Good Life," a course about happiness. If you ask a parent what they hope for their child’s life, they often say, “I just want them to be happy.”

There are over one billion Google search results for this often talked about subject. We all want to know the secret to happiness.

I recently read Gretchen Rubin’s book, The Happiness Project. Although I had read it many years ago, I wanted to reread it because I love the idea of spending an entire year testing out different ways to increase happiness.

In the book, Ms. Rubin experiments with behavior changes (exercise, sleep), focuses on relationships, connects with her spiritual self, makes time for fun, and works towards goals. These are all great pursuits that are empirically shown to have a positive impact on our mood.

Not surprising, throughout this project, Ms. Rubin found certain activities were more beneficial to her mood than others. The general themes for creating a happy life are true for us all: care for your body, mind, and soul.

However, the specific path towards happiness is unique to each of us.

Daily Habits that Promote Happiness

Happiness, like all emotions, is complicated. Our genetics, life experiences, thoughts, and behaviors all play a role in our mood state. We can control some of these, but not all of them. The path to happiness is not always an easy one.

Through both personal and clinical experience, I have seen how these four daily habits improve our overall well-being. They are exercise, gratitude, purpose-driven behavior, and meaningful connections.

Exercise

Physical activity is vital to our body, mind, and soul. We live longer , feel better, and our brains function more efficiently with exercise. Exercise improves our mood, both short and long-term, by releasing mood-enhancing endorphins.

This mood boost is often immediate, so any physical activity will be quickly reinforcing to you. Whether you walk, skip, run or jump, the path to happiness involves movement.

Gratitude

Just as we pay attention to signs that we are angry, sad, or anxious, we need to attend to cues that we are happy. Difficult emotions are often intense, whereas happiness may be more subtle.

Daily gratitude is a great way to pay attention to the good in our life. Practicing gratitude boosts our mood , improves our physical health , and enhances relationships. There are many ways to incorporate this practice into our day including writing in a gratitude journal, saying “thank you” to a loved one or friend, or simply standing still and noticing the beauty in our surroundings.

The path to happiness includes paying equal attention, if not more, to the things we appreciate in our life.

Purpose-Driven Behavior

It is energizing to wake up and have a goal for the day. Our daily schedule might include a work project, playing with our children, attending an exercise class, or reading a book. This purpose-driven activity provides motivation and direction to our day and increases life satisfaction.

To help keep you motivated, it is useful to write down your daily plan. By putting goals on paper, they become a concrete objective instead of a wish or a desire. You can post your goals on the refrigerator, tape them to your bedroom door, or put sticky notes on your mirror to serve as a reminder.

The path to happiness includes at least one daily goal.

Meaningful Connections

Meaningful connections (social support) provide a buffer against stress and nurture our soul. When we spend quality time with others, it is a protective factor for our physical and emotional health.

Whether it is a brief conversation with your barista or a long talk with a cherished friend, genuine interactions promote happiness.

When you think about your favorite memory, are you alone? Probably not.

We draw energy and joy from our connection with others.

How Do We Know We Are Happy?

It is difficult to measure happiness.

To my knowledge, there are no clear biological markers for this emotional state. The most common way to measure happiness is through self-report, but people’s answers are highly dependent on how they feel at that particular moment. Happiness is fluid.

When trying to understand your mood, it may be helpful to track it every day for a month. The Daylio Journal, a free “micro-journal” app, is useful for quickly recording your emotions and activities.

After a month of gathering data, if your life satisfaction is lower than you would like, consider what daily changes you can make in the areas of exercise, gratitude, purpose-driven activity, and meaningful connections to improve your mood.

Final Thoughts

Bronnie Ware, a palliative nurse, wrote the book, The Top Five Regrets of the Dying. One of the regrets is, “I wish that I had let myself be happier.” The wording of this regret is important - I wish that I had let myself be happier.

Allow that to sink in a minute, and then consider how you will let yourself be happier in 2022.

This article is for educational purposes only, not as a substitute for therapy or other medical treatment. I am a psychologist, but I am not your psychologist. There are medical professionals in your local area to help you with your specific situation when needed.

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and personal growth. This article was first published on ConqueringCognitions.com.