A psychologist shares four mood-boosting strategies for the new year.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcGJ5_0deq4YXJ00
Image by Anita S. from Pixabay

Happiness is a hot topic.

The most popular class in Yale’s history is “Psychology and the Good Life," a course about happiness. If you ask a parent what they hope for their child’s life, they often say, “I just want them to be happy.”

There are over one billion Google search results for this often talked about subject. We all want to know the secret to happiness.

I recently read Gretchen Rubin’s book, The Happiness Project. Although I had read it many years ago, I wanted to reread it because I love the idea of spending an entire year testing out different ways to increase happiness.

In the book, Ms. Rubin experiments with behavior changes (exercise, sleep), focuses on relationships, connects with her spiritual self, makes time for fun, and works towards goals. These are all great pursuits that are empirically shown to have a positive impact on our mood.

Not surprising, throughout this project, Ms. Rubin found certain activities were more beneficial to her mood than others. The general themes for creating a happy life are true for us all: care for your body, mind, and soul.

However, the specific path towards happiness is unique to each of us.

Daily Habits that Promote Happiness

Happiness, like all emotions, is complicated. Our genetics, life experiences, thoughts, and behaviors all play a role in our mood state. We can control some of these, but not all of them. The path to happiness is not always an easy one.

Through both personal and clinical experience, I have seen how these four daily habits improve our overall well-being. They are exercise, gratitude, purpose-driven behavior, and meaningful connections.

Exercise

Physical activity is vital to our body, mind, and soul. We live longer, feel better, and our brains function more efficiently with exercise. Exercise improves our mood, both short and long-term, by releasing mood-enhancing endorphins.

This mood boost is often immediate, so any physical activity will be quickly reinforcing to you. Whether you walk, skip, run or jump, the path to happiness involves movement.

Gratitude

Just as we pay attention to signs that we are angry, sad, or anxious, we need to attend to cues that we are happy. Difficult emotions are often intense, whereas happiness may be more subtle.

Daily gratitude is a great way to pay attention to the good in our life. Practicing gratitude boosts our mood, improves our physical health, and enhances relationships. There are many ways to incorporate this practice into our day including writing in a gratitude journal, saying “thank you” to a loved one or friend, or simply standing still and noticing the beauty in our surroundings.

The path to happiness includes paying equal attention, if not more, to the things we appreciate in our life.

Purpose-Driven Behavior

It is energizing to wake up and have a goal for the day. Our daily schedule might include a work project, playing with our children, attending an exercise class, or reading a book. This purpose-driven activity provides motivation and direction to our day and increases life satisfaction.

To help keep you motivated, it is useful to write down your daily plan. By putting goals on paper, they become a concrete objective instead of a wish or a desire. You can post your goals on the refrigerator, tape them to your bedroom door, or put sticky notes on your mirror to serve as a reminder.

The path to happiness includes at least one daily goal.

Meaningful Connections

Meaningful connections (social support) provide a buffer against stress and nurture our soul. When we spend quality time with others, it is a protective factor for our physical and emotional health.

Whether it is a brief conversation with your barista or a long talk with a cherished friend, genuine interactions promote happiness.

When you think about your favorite memory, are you alone? Probably not.

We draw energy and joy from our connection with others.

How Do We Know We Are Happy?

It is difficult to measure happiness.

To my knowledge, there are no clear biological markers for this emotional state. The most common way to measure happiness is through self-report, but people’s answers are highly dependent on how they feel at that particular moment. Happiness is fluid.

When trying to understand your mood, it may be helpful to track it every day for a month. The Daylio Journal, a free “micro-journal” app, is useful for quickly recording your emotions and activities.

After a month of gathering data, if your life satisfaction is lower than you would like, consider what daily changes you can make in the areas of exercise, gratitude, purpose-driven activity, and meaningful connections to improve your mood.

Final Thoughts

Bronnie Ware, a palliative nurse, wrote the book, The Top Five Regrets of the Dying. One of the regrets is, “I wish that I had let myself be happier.” The wording of this regret is important - I wish that I had let myself be happier.

Allow that to sink in a minute, and then consider how you will let yourself be happier in 2022.

This article is for educational purposes only, not as a substitute for therapy or other medical treatment. I am a psychologist, but I am not your psychologist. There are medical professionals in your local area to help you with your specific situation when needed.

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and personal growth. This article was first published on ConqueringCognitions.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# happiness# gratitude# exercise# mental health# health

Comments / 5

Published by

Jill is a psychologist who received her PsyD in 1997. She has clinical experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma. Jill writes about personal growth, self-care, and healthy relationships. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, museum lover, and runner.

Colorado Springs, CO
541 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

A psychologist explores the difference between sadness and depression.

I felt sad yesterday when I said goodbye to a friend moving out of state. When the holidays are over and the kids return to their lives, I’m sad for a bit. It hurts my heart when I see an animal on the side of the road who has been hit by a car.

Read full story
75 comments
Colorado State

National park free entrance dates for 2022, plus a list of participating Colorado sites.

Some of the most beautiful scenery in this country is found while exploring our national parks. To ensure that everyone can enjoy this amenity, the National Park Service has identified five free admission days in 2022. The first one is next weekend!

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is now open in Colorado Springs

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop recently opened its first location in Colorado Springs, and the fans are going wild!. The restaurant welcomed customers on December 14, approximately one week after its originally scheduled opening date. The sandwiches were worth the wait.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt runs December 8 - December 18 in downtown Colorado Springs

I love scavenger hunts. When you throw in an elf, opportunities to win prizes, and an ice skating rink, I'm especially motivated. Starting today, December 8, through December 18, Downtown Colorado Springs is hosting an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. There will be twenty elves hidden in downtown shops, restaurants, and art galleries. Find them, and you could be one of two winners of a $50 Downtown Colorado Springs gift card.

Read full story
1 comments

A psychologist recommended technique to manage anger

Everyone seems to be angry these days. People are angry about politics, the economy, gun control, climate changes, and COVID-19 to name a few. Some people maintain an external calm while experiencing this often intense emotion, but others have difficulty with anger. They express it in damaging ways that create pain for themselves and those around them.

Read full story
41 comments

This 2021 research says that online posts may provide clues to a break-up several months in advance.

A woman on her cell phoneImage by MarieXMartin from Pixabay. Following an unexpected breakup, have you ever scrolled through your partner’s social media posts to see if there were clues you might have missed?

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Broadmoor's life-sized gingerbread house is now on display.

When I was a kid, I built a gingerbread house every holiday season. My showpiece was decorated with gumdrops, candy canes, M&M's, and several jars of sprinkles. I frequently won the family award for the most "over-the-top" creation, and I was so proud!

Read full story
2 comments

Three unexpected sources of joy during another COVID-19 holiday season.

One time, I ran a marathon. A friend and I trained for the race months in advance, following a recommended running schedule that “guaranteed” success. The morning of the race, I felt energized and confident. My shoes were double knotted, the iPod was fully charged, and I had two energy gel packs. I was ready!

Read full story

A psychologist recommended strategy for managing emotional eating during the holidays.

I love the holiday season, but it can be stressful. There are constant demands on our time like cooking, shopping, cleaning, and coordinating holiday events. It can be exhausting.

Read full story
3 comments

A psychologist recommended strategy for developing habits that help with weight management.

If you have experienced undesired weight gain in the last two years, you are not alone. COVID-19 has disrupted our routines (gym closures, stay-at-home orders) and added tremendous stress to our lives which has been hard on our waistlines.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

9th Annual Cheyenne Mountain High School craft fair with over 140 vendors this Saturday.

Did you draw the hard-to-buy-for sibling this year? Maybe your partner has everything they need, and you want to get them something unique. Or, perhaps you prefer hand-crafted items over mass-produced things?

Read full story
2 comments

A helpful time management strategy for the busy holiday season.

For years, I was lost in a whirlwind of work, kid’s activities, school obligations, and household chores. It seemed there were not enough minutes in the day to accomplish everything on my to-do list.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

24th Annual Turkey Trot tomorrow at Colorado Springs Briargate YMCA.

Are you looking for a healthy, fun way to start the Thanksgiving festivities? If so, I have a great idea for you!. The YMCA is hosting their 24th Annual Turkey Trot at the Colorado Springs Briargate location (4025 Family Place) tomorrow, 25 November, on Thanksgiving Day.

Read full story
1 comments

A doctor recommended mind-body technique to promote better sleep.

I live near an Army post and hear “Taps” every night at 9 p.m. This one-minute bugle call signals the start of quiet hours and honors those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A nightly ritual that reminds me my day is done.

Read full story

A Thanksgiving craft that is also a relaxation technique.

Every November in elementary school, I did an art project that involved tracing my hand and turning it into a turkey. The thumb became the turkey’s head, and the fingers were feathers.

Read full story
1 comments

Mindfulness is a valuable self-care tool for managing holiday stress.

The holidays can be a wonderful season of celebration with lots of quality time with loved ones. It can also be a time of stress. For some people, the holidays are a lot of stress!

Read full story

Healthy sleep habits for a good night's rest.

It’s that time of year again – Daylight Saving Time (unless you are lucky enough to live in Arizona or Hawaii where they do not observe it). It’s amazing how disruptive a one-hour shift can be to our sleep routine.

Read full story
1 comments

November is a great month to start a life-enhancing gratitude practice.

On the first day of November, my social media feed usually explodes with gratitude posts. For 30 days, people focus on sharing the things they appreciate in their life and this starts a ripple effect of gratitude. Then, sadly, it often stops when the month is over.

Read full story
Colorado State

The History Center in Old Colorado City is a wealth of information at a great price.

Old Colorado City is a historic area with a small-town vibe and lovely architecture. I recommend starting your visit at the Old Colorado City History Center & Museum. (One South 24th Street, Colorado Springs). The museum is housed in what was formerly the First Baptist Church of Colorado City. It is a Queen Anne-style church built in 1890 and was home to several congregations before being purchased by the Old Colorado City Historical Society in 1992.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy