This 2021 research says that online posts may provide clues to a break-up several months in advance.

A woman on her cell phone Image by MarieXMartin from Pixabay

Following an unexpected breakup, have you ever scrolled through your partner’s social media posts to see if there were clues you might have missed?

Our words say more than we realize, and there were likely some hints in both your posts and theirs.

Research from the University of Texas at Austin found that online word choice and language patterns shift as early as three months before a breakup.

In this study, researchers examined over 1 million posts from 6,803 Reddit users who had recently experienced the end of a romantic relationship. The posts across all life domains were analyzed, not just those specifically about the breakup, and changes were seen in language patterns.

There was an increase in the use of “I” and “we”

People used more cognitive processing words such as “realize” and “because” (i.e. “This happened because…”, “I now realize…”)

Posts written near the breakup included less analytic thinking and more personal and informal language. The end of a relationship is usually quite emotional, and our language appears to reflect this mood.

This study did not specify if the posts were from the person initiating the breakup, the one being broken up with, or a joint decision by both parties, so I would presume it is a combination of all three scenarios.

The First Signs of the End

The shift in language began about three months before the breakup and peaked the week of it. By 6 months post-breakup, online language had returned to the previous patterns.

Individuals dealing with a breakup had language changes across all their online posts, not just those related to the relationship. Breakups clearly create upheaval in many areas of our life.

The longer a person posted about their breakup, the less “well-adjusted” they were one year later. Those that only posted for a short time appeared to recover from the life event more quickly.

Some people may assume this means that talking about a relationship delayed healing and closure. As a psychologist, I know that talking can help with healing, so there is likely another explanation.

It may be that individuals who experience more distress following a breakup need to process it for a longer time. They could be less “well adjusted” after a year regardless of whether they shared information online or not.

Healing takes time, and everyone’s timeline is different.

Final Thoughts

Our online communication may reveal more than we realize or intend.

There are clues hidden in language patterns. If you are feeling insecure in your relationship, this does not mean that you need to scrutinize your partner’s every word, but it does mean that people are not so unpredictable after all.

