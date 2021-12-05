The Broadmoor's life-sized gingerbread house is now on display.

Image by Nic0leta from Pixabay

When I was a kid, I built a gingerbread house every holiday season.

My showpiece was decorated with gumdrops, candy canes, M&M's, and several jars of sprinkles. I frequently won the family award for the most "over-the-top" creation, and I was so proud!

Over the years, I have seen some amazing gingerbread houses, and I always look forward to seeing the annual gingerbread creation at the Broadmoor Hotel. If you need some inspiration before working on your house, stop by the hotel and prepare to be inspired!

A Life-Sized Gingerbread House

This year, the Broadmoor team chose a chateau-themed gingerbread house.

You can see photos of this year's masterpiece on the Broadmoor Facebook page. According to their page, this magnificent creation includes over 2,200 pounds of ingredients and required approximately 288 hours of labor. Wow!

The annual gingerbread house has been a Broadmoor holiday tradition since 1964. Initially, the creations were more modest, perhaps similar to what you might have seen at my childhood kitchen table. Well, likely a lot better than that!

In 2013, the talented team of Broadmoor pastry chefs created the first life-size gingerbread house, and the masterpieces have become grander and more detailed every year since then.

Past year themes include the Broadmoor train (2016), the Pauline Chapel (2017), The Broadmoor Special, an iconic race car (2019), and a Cog Railway display (2020). For the Broadmoor's 100th anniversary in 2018, the gingerbread house was a 13.5-foot tall replica of the original 1918 resort.

Here is a video showing some of the fabulous creations over the years.

This year, the hotel chose a more traditional house design, but the amazing attention to detail remains. It is worth a visit!

After viewing the gingerbread house, take some time to walk around the beautifully decorated hotel grounds. There are tons of festive lights adorning the trees and buildings.

As a local or non-registered hotel guest, you are invited to visit the gingerbread house and the other holiday decorations on the Broadmoor property every Monday-Thursday.

A Free Gingerbread House Event

This year, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is hosting a free build-your-own gingerbread house at two of their library locations, Ute Pass and Manitou Springs.

As of today, there are still seats available at the Ute Pass Library on Saturday, December 11th at 3:00 pm and the Manitou Springs location on Tuesday, December 14th at 4:00 pm.

You must register in advance for this event, and all materials will be supplied free of charge by the library. For more details and the registration link, go here and scroll down to "Gingerbread House Decorating."

If you channel your inner pastry chef and remember to add lots of candy and sprinkles, you will create an unforgettable gingerbread house. I guarantee it!

