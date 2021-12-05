Colorado Springs, CO

The Broadmoor's life-sized gingerbread house is now on display.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uukIr_0dEcIIPs00
Image by Nic0leta from Pixabay

When I was a kid, I built a gingerbread house every holiday season.

My showpiece was decorated with gumdrops, candy canes, M&M's, and several jars of sprinkles. I frequently won the family award for the most "over-the-top" creation, and I was so proud!

Over the years, I have seen some amazing gingerbread houses, and I always look forward to seeing the annual gingerbread creation at the Broadmoor Hotel. If you need some inspiration before working on your house, stop by the hotel and prepare to be inspired!

A Life-Sized Gingerbread House

This year, the Broadmoor team chose a chateau-themed gingerbread house.

You can see photos of this year's masterpiece on the Broadmoor Facebook page. According to their page, this magnificent creation includes over 2,200 pounds of ingredients and required approximately 288 hours of labor. Wow!

The annual gingerbread house has been a Broadmoor holiday tradition since 1964. Initially, the creations were more modest, perhaps similar to what you might have seen at my childhood kitchen table. Well, likely a lot better than that!

In 2013, the talented team of Broadmoor pastry chefs created the first life-size gingerbread house, and the masterpieces have become grander and more detailed every year since then.

Past year themes include the Broadmoor train (2016), the Pauline Chapel (2017), The Broadmoor Special, an iconic race car (2019), and a Cog Railway display (2020). For the Broadmoor's 100th anniversary in 2018, the gingerbread house was a 13.5-foot tall replica of the original 1918 resort.

Here is a video showing some of the fabulous creations over the years.

This year, the hotel chose a more traditional house design, but the amazing attention to detail remains. It is worth a visit!

After viewing the gingerbread house, take some time to walk around the beautifully decorated hotel grounds. There are tons of festive lights adorning the trees and buildings.

As a local or non-registered hotel guest, you are invited to visit the gingerbread house and the other holiday decorations on the Broadmoor property every Monday-Thursday.

A Free Gingerbread House Event

This year, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is hosting a free build-your-own gingerbread house at two of their library locations, Ute Pass and Manitou Springs.

As of today, there are still seats available at the Ute Pass Library on Saturday, December 11th at 3:00 pm and the Manitou Springs location on Tuesday, December 14th at 4:00 pm.

You must register in advance for this event, and all materials will be supplied free of charge by the library. For more details and the registration link, go here and scroll down to "Gingerbread House Decorating."

If you channel your inner pastry chef and remember to add lots of candy and sprinkles, you will create an unforgettable gingerbread house. I guarantee it!

#HolidayJoy

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and local, low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Broadmoorgingerbread householiday tradition

Comments / 2

Published by

Jill is a clinical psychologist who received her PsyD in 1997. She has clinical experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma. Jill writes about personal growth, self-care, and healthy relationships. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, museum lover, and runner.

Colorado Springs, CO
420 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

Colorado Springs, CO

Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt runs December 8 - December 18 in downtown Colorado Springs

I love scavenger hunts. When you throw in an elf, opportunities to win prizes, and an ice skating rink, I'm especially motivated. Starting today, December 8, through December 18, Downtown Colorado Springs is hosting an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. There will be twenty elves hidden in downtown shops, restaurants, and art galleries. Find them, and you could be one of two winners of a $50 Downtown Colorado Springs gift card.

Read full story
1 comments

A psychologist recommended technique to manage anger

Everyone seems to be angry these days. People are angry about politics, the economy, gun control, climate changes, and COVID-19 to name a few. Some people maintain an external calm while experiencing this often intense emotion, but others have difficulty with anger. They express it in damaging ways that create pain for themselves and those around them.

Read full story
39 comments

This 2021 research says that online posts may provide clues to a break-up several months in advance.

A woman on her cell phoneImage by MarieXMartin from Pixabay. Following an unexpected breakup, have you ever scrolled through your partner’s social media posts to see if there were clues you might have missed?

Read full story

Three unexpected sources of joy during another COVID-19 holiday season.

One time, I ran a marathon. A friend and I trained for the race months in advance, following a recommended running schedule that “guaranteed” success. The morning of the race, I felt energized and confident. My shoes were double knotted, the iPod was fully charged, and I had two energy gel packs. I was ready!

Read full story

A psychologist recommended strategy for managing emotional eating during the holidays.

I love the holiday season, but it can be stressful. There are constant demands on our time like cooking, shopping, cleaning, and coordinating holiday events. It can be exhausting.

Read full story
3 comments

A psychologist recommended strategy for developing habits that help with weight management.

If you have experienced undesired weight gain in the last two years, you are not alone. COVID-19 has disrupted our routines (gym closures, stay-at-home orders) and added tremendous stress to our lives which has been hard on our waistlines.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

9th Annual Cheyenne Mountain High School craft fair with over 140 vendors this Saturday.

Did you draw the hard-to-buy-for sibling this year? Maybe your partner has everything they need, and you want to get them something unique. Or, perhaps you prefer hand-crafted items over mass-produced things?

Read full story
2 comments

A helpful time management strategy for the busy holiday season.

For years, I was lost in a whirlwind of work, kid’s activities, school obligations, and household chores. It seemed there were not enough minutes in the day to accomplish everything on my to-do list.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

24th Annual Turkey Trot tomorrow at Colorado Springs Briargate YMCA.

Are you looking for a healthy, fun way to start the Thanksgiving festivities? If so, I have a great idea for you!. The YMCA is hosting their 24th Annual Turkey Trot at the Colorado Springs Briargate location (4025 Family Place) tomorrow, 25 November, on Thanksgiving Day.

Read full story
1 comments

A doctor recommended mind-body technique to promote better sleep.

I live near an Army post and hear “Taps” every night at 9 p.m. This one-minute bugle call signals the start of quiet hours and honors those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A nightly ritual that reminds me my day is done.

Read full story

A Thanksgiving craft that is also a relaxation technique.

Every November in elementary school, I did an art project that involved tracing my hand and turning it into a turkey. The thumb became the turkey’s head, and the fingers were feathers.

Read full story
1 comments

Mindfulness is a valuable self-care tool for managing holiday stress.

The holidays can be a wonderful season of celebration with lots of quality time with loved ones. It can also be a time of stress. For some people, the holidays are a lot of stress!

Read full story

Healthy sleep habits for a good night's rest.

It’s that time of year again – Daylight Saving Time (unless you are lucky enough to live in Arizona or Hawaii where they do not observe it). It’s amazing how disruptive a one-hour shift can be to our sleep routine.

Read full story
1 comments

November is a great month to start a life-enhancing gratitude practice.

On the first day of November, my social media feed usually explodes with gratitude posts. For 30 days, people focus on sharing the things they appreciate in their life and this starts a ripple effect of gratitude. Then, sadly, it often stops when the month is over.

Read full story
Colorado State

The History Center in Old Colorado City is a wealth of information at a great price.

Old Colorado City is a historic area with a small-town vibe and lovely architecture. I recommend starting your visit at the Old Colorado City History Center & Museum. (One South 24th Street, Colorado Springs). The museum is housed in what was formerly the First Baptist Church of Colorado City. It is a Queen Anne-style church built in 1890 and was home to several congregations before being purchased by the Old Colorado City Historical Society in 1992.

Read full story
2 comments

Covid-19 is a source of chronic stress.

I started 2020 feeling energized and hopeful. Then, COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. As the months ticked by and hurdle after hurdle appeared, I began to feel tired, stressed, scared, and worried.

Read full story
6 comments

A simple life has some unexpected benefits.

I am determined to simplify my life. I want to shift my focus from more to less- less stress, fewer headaches, reduced time spent on things that steal joy. With five children and a husband that has a strong entrepreneurial drive, my life design is not inherently simple, and that is OK. My dream is not a tiny house or living off the grid, but I would like to limit unnecessary distractions. My goal is to simplify how I interact and function within my life and this is how I'm doing it.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate "Fallidays" today in Old Colorado City!

Old Colorado City is a fascinating treasure rich in history located on the west side of Colorado Springs. If you have never been there, today, October 30th, is a great day to visit.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Holiday pop-up shops coming to downtown Colorado Springs on 01 November.

A woman holding numerous shopping bags.Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay. Three new pop-up shops will be open for holiday shopping in downtown Colorado Springs starting next week. These are time-limited stores that will be open from 01 November through 31 December 2021. The official grand opening for all three businesses will be on Saturday, 06 November.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy