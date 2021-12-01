A psychologist recommended strategy for developing habits that help with weight management.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQRiK_0dBPCjpn00
Image by Vidmir Raic from Pixabay

If you have experienced undesired weight gain in the last two years, you are not alone.

COVID-19 has disrupted our routines (gym closures, stay-at-home orders) and added tremendous stress to our lives which has been hard on our waistlines.

In March 2021, a poll conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 42% of adults in the United States reported weight gain secondary to the pandemic. The average amount gained was 29 pounds (the median amount was 15 pounds).

The combination of decreased activity and increased snacking has tipped the scale in the wrong direction for many of us.

Small changes with big results

My daily step count was significantly reduced when I started working from home in March 2020. Although I was still exercising every day, I was no longer walking to and from the front desk or running upstairs for meetings.

In total, these seemingly small episodes of activity added up to a whopping 3000 daily steps. My body noticed this decreased movement!

The good news is that small changes in activity can also be used in our favor.

James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, recommends the "2-minute rule” — add a physical activity that takes less than 2 minutes to complete. When you pair it with an existing routine (habit stacking), you increase your chance of success.

For example:

  • After you go to the bathroom, do five push-ups.
  • Perform lunges as you walk to the kitchen.
  • When a meeting ends, do twenty jumping jacks.

Break the snack habit

When many of us transitioned to remote work during the pandemic, we spent more time near our kitchen, and this presented plenty of opportunities to snack, creating some bad habits.

I frequently stopped to grab an Oreo cookie from the pantry while walking from my bedroom office to the downstairs printer. I would do this several times a day with little thought. Before I knew it, I had eaten the whole package, and created a habit I needed to break.

The key to disrupting a habit is consciously thinking about the action.

To prevent myself from grabbing an Oreo every time I walked by the pantry, I moved the cookies. I no longer stored them in the easy-to-access pantry and instead kept them in the garage refrigerator.

This small change stopped me from automatically grabbing a cookie every time I walked by the pantry which was about ten times a day.

If I have to stop and think about where the Oreos are, this pause gives me time to decide if I really want one.

Another option is placing desired treats on a top shelf that requires getting a stool. Make sure you keep the stool in another room, and as you are retrieving it, you have time to think about your behavior.

A multi-step process makes the behavior more intentional and less automatic, thus disrupting a habit.

If you have developed a few habits that have added unwelcome numbers to your scale, consider these simple changes. A few interruptions to your snacking behavior, plus a little added activity, might be just what you need to tip the scale in your favor.

This article is for educational purposes only, not as a substitute for therapy or other medical treatment. I am a psychologist, but I am not your psychologist. Please know that there are medical professionals in your local area to help you with your specific situation when needed.

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and personal growth. This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
weight losshealthweighthabitshealthy habits

Comments / 1

Published by

Jill is a clinical psychologist who earned her PsyD in 1997. She has over twenty years of clinical experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma. Jill enjoys writing about personal growth, self-care, and healthy relationships. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, museum lover, and runner.

Colorado Springs, CO
249 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

This 2021 research says that online posts may provide clues to a break-up several months in advance.

A woman on her cell phoneImage by MarieXMartin from Pixabay. Following an unexpected breakup, have you ever scrolled through your partner’s social media posts to see if there were clues you might have missed?

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The Broadmoor's life-sized gingerbread house is now on display.

When I was a kid, I built a gingerbread house every holiday season. My showpiece was decorated with gumdrops, candy canes, M&M's, and several jars of sprinkles. I frequently won the family award for the most "over-the-top" creation, and I was so proud!

Read full story
2 comments

Three unexpected sources of joy during another COVID-19 holiday season.

One time, I ran a marathon. A friend and I trained for the race months in advance, following a recommended running schedule that “guaranteed” success. The morning of the race, I felt energized and confident. My shoes were double knotted, the iPod was fully charged, and I had two energy gel packs. I was ready!

Read full story

A psychologist recommended strategy for managing emotional eating during the holidays.

I love the holiday season, but it can be stressful. There are constant demands on our time like cooking, shopping, cleaning, and coordinating holiday events. It can be exhausting.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

9th Annual Cheyenne Mountain High School craft fair with over 140 vendors this Saturday.

Did you draw the hard-to-buy-for sibling this year? Maybe your partner has everything they need, and you want to get them something unique. Or, perhaps you prefer hand-crafted items over mass-produced things?

Read full story
2 comments

A helpful time management strategy for the busy holiday season.

For years, I was lost in a whirlwind of work, kid’s activities, school obligations, and household chores. It seemed there were not enough minutes in the day to accomplish everything on my to-do list.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

24th Annual Turkey Trot tomorrow at Colorado Springs Briargate YMCA.

Are you looking for a healthy, fun way to start the Thanksgiving festivities? If so, I have a great idea for you!. The YMCA is hosting their 24th Annual Turkey Trot at the Colorado Springs Briargate location (4025 Family Place) tomorrow, 25 November, on Thanksgiving Day.

Read full story
1 comments

A doctor recommended mind-body technique to promote better sleep.

I live near an Army post and hear “Taps” every night at 9 p.m. This one-minute bugle call signals the start of quiet hours and honors those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A nightly ritual that reminds me my day is done.

Read full story

A Thanksgiving craft that is also a relaxation technique.

Every November in elementary school, I did an art project that involved tracing my hand and turning it into a turkey. The thumb became the turkey’s head, and the fingers were feathers.

Read full story
1 comments

Mindfulness is a valuable self-care tool for managing holiday stress.

The holidays can be a wonderful season of celebration with lots of quality time with loved ones. It can also be a time of stress. For some people, the holidays are a lot of stress!

Read full story

Healthy sleep habits for a good night's rest.

It’s that time of year again – Daylight Saving Time (unless you are lucky enough to live in Arizona or Hawaii where they do not observe it). It’s amazing how disruptive a one-hour shift can be to our sleep routine.

Read full story
1 comments

November is a great month to start a life-enhancing gratitude practice.

On the first day of November, my social media feed usually explodes with gratitude posts. For 30 days, people focus on sharing the things they appreciate in their life and this starts a ripple effect of gratitude. Then, sadly, it often stops when the month is over.

Read full story
Colorado State

The History Center in Old Colorado City is a wealth of information at a great price.

Old Colorado City is a historic area with a small-town vibe and lovely architecture. I recommend starting your visit at the Old Colorado City History Center & Museum. (One South 24th Street, Colorado Springs). The museum is housed in what was formerly the First Baptist Church of Colorado City. It is a Queen Anne-style church built in 1890 and was home to several congregations before being purchased by the Old Colorado City Historical Society in 1992.

Read full story
2 comments

Covid-19 is a source of chronic stress.

I started 2020 feeling energized and hopeful. Then, COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. As the months ticked by and hurdle after hurdle appeared, I began to feel tired, stressed, scared, and worried.

Read full story
6 comments

A simple life has some unexpected benefits.

I am determined to simplify my life. I want to shift my focus from more to less- less stress, fewer headaches, reduced time spent on things that steal joy. With five children and a husband that has a strong entrepreneurial drive, my life design is not inherently simple, and that is OK. My dream is not a tiny house or living off the grid, but I would like to limit unnecessary distractions. My goal is to simplify how I interact and function within my life and this is how I'm doing it.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate "Fallidays" today in Old Colorado City!

Old Colorado City is a fascinating treasure rich in history located on the west side of Colorado Springs. If you have never been there, today, October 30th, is a great day to visit.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Holiday pop-up shops coming to downtown Colorado Springs on 01 November.

A woman holding numerous shopping bags.Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay. Three new pop-up shops will be open for holiday shopping in downtown Colorado Springs starting next week. These are time-limited stores that will be open from 01 November through 31 December 2021. The official grand opening for all three businesses will be on Saturday, 06 November.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Canon City is an easy day trip from Colorado Springs with a beautiful riverwalk trail and epic burgers.

If you are looking for an easy day trip from Colorado Springs, look no further than Canon City. My family and I recently spent a few hours walking the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail. The fall colors are stunning right now, and the temperature is perfect for a long walk.

Read full story
12 comments
Fountain, CO

Fountain Creek Nature Center is a breath of fresh air and a perfect place to enjoy nature.

Nature is good for us. Research suggests that spending time outdoors helps to reduce stress, improve cognitive functioning, and increase happiness. Our time spent outdoors is so beneficial to our health that many medical professionals write nature prescriptions. A bit of fresh air may be exactly what we need.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy