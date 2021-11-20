A Thanksgiving craft that is also a relaxation technique.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19x5Zi_0d2h4aN100
Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay

Every November in elementary school, I did an art project that involved tracing my hand and turning it into a turkey. The thumb became the turkey’s head, and the fingers were feathers. 

I liked using a lot of colors, so my turkey looked more like a peacock, but it did have a pilgrim hat on its head. 

You might have done this craft project too. 

So, what does this holiday craft have to do with stress management? If you slowly trace your fingers and add deep breathing, you are outlining a turkey AND using a popular relaxation technique called five-finger breathing.

Five-Finger Breathing

  • Sit or stand comfortably with your back straight.
  • Place one hand out in front of you, palm open, with your fingers spread wide. You can also place your hand on the ground or the table in front of you.
  • Using the pointer finger of your opposite hand, start at the outside of your thumb and trace upwards. As you move up, breathe in.
  • Pause briefly at the top of your finger, holding your breath.
  • Breathe out as you trace down the inside of your thumb.
  • Repeat with each finger remembering to breathe in as you move up, pause briefly, and exhale as you move down.
  • Switch hands.

This technique is helpful in many situations. You can do it while waiting for a medical appointment, before a plane takes off, or prior to an exam. When my kids felt nervous before a test, I encouraged them to trace their fingers (without a pencil!) on the desk while waiting for the test to arrive. 

Five-finger breathing is a calming activity that helps you focus your attention on visual and tactile senses as well as controlled breathing. If you strive for a long exhale as you breathe out, you stimulate the vagus nerve which activates a relaxation response.

For added fun, trace your hand on a piece of paper. Then, turn it into a turkey! 

I recommend adding lots of colors and maybe some uncooked macaroni noodles and glitter for flare. This art project is sure to bring a smile to your face, and smiling also helps your mood!

Please follow me for more articles on healthy living, self-care, and personal growth. This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
thanksgivingdeep breathingcraftstressrelaxation

Comments / 1

Published by

Jill is a clinical psychologist who earned her PsyD in 1997. She has over twenty years of clinical experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma. Jill enjoys writing about personal growth, self-care, and healthy relationships. She is also an outdoor enthusiast, museum lover, and runner.

Colorado Springs, CO
155 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

Colorado Springs, CO

24th Annual Turkey Trot tomorrow at Colorado Springs Briargate YMCA.

Are you looking for a healthy, fun way to start the Thanksgiving festivities? If so, I have a great idea for you!. The YMCA is hosting their 24th Annual Turkey Trot at the Colorado Springs Briargate location (4025 Family Place) tomorrow, 25 November, on Thanksgiving Day.

Read full story
1 comments

A psychologist recommended strategy for managing emotional eating during the holidays.

I love the holiday season, but it can be stressful. There are constant demands on our time like cooking, shopping, cleaning, and coordinating holiday events. It can be exhausting.

Read full story
3 comments

A doctor recommended mind-body technique to promote better sleep.

I live near an Army post and hear “Taps” every night at 9 p.m. This one-minute bugle call signals the start of quiet hours and honors those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A nightly ritual that reminds me my day is done.

Read full story

Mindfulness is a valuable self-care tool for managing holiday stress.

The holidays can be a wonderful season of celebration with lots of quality time with loved ones. It can also be a time of stress. For some people, the holidays are a lot of stress!

Read full story

Healthy sleep habits for a good night's rest.

It’s that time of year again – Daylight Saving Time (unless you are lucky enough to live in Arizona or Hawaii where they do not observe it). It’s amazing how disruptive a one-hour shift can be to our sleep routine.

Read full story
1 comments

November is a great month to start a life-enhancing gratitude practice.

On the first day of November, my social media feed usually explodes with gratitude posts. For 30 days, people focus on sharing the things they appreciate in their life and this starts a ripple effect of gratitude. Then, sadly, it often stops when the month is over.

Read full story
Colorado State

The History Center in Old Colorado City is a wealth of information at a great price.

Old Colorado City is a historic area with a small-town vibe and lovely architecture. I recommend starting your visit at the Old Colorado City History Center & Museum. (One South 24th Street, Colorado Springs). The museum is housed in what was formerly the First Baptist Church of Colorado City. It is a Queen Anne-style church built in 1890 and was home to several congregations before being purchased by the Old Colorado City Historical Society in 1992.

Read full story
2 comments

Covid-19 is a source of chronic stress.

I started 2020 feeling energized and hopeful. Then, COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. As the months ticked by and hurdle after hurdle appeared, I began to feel tired, stressed, scared, and worried.

Read full story
6 comments

A simple life has some unexpected benefits.

I am determined to simplify my life. I want to shift my focus from more to less- less stress, fewer headaches, reduced time spent on things that steal joy. With five children and a husband that has a strong entrepreneurial drive, my life design is not inherently simple, and that is OK. My dream is not a tiny house or living off the grid, but I would like to limit unnecessary distractions. My goal is to simplify how I interact and function within my life and this is how I'm doing it.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate "Fallidays" today in Old Colorado City!

Old Colorado City is a fascinating treasure rich in history located on the west side of Colorado Springs. If you have never been there, today, October 30th, is a great day to visit.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Holiday pop-up shops coming to downtown Colorado Springs on 01 November.

A woman holding numerous shopping bags.Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay. Three new pop-up shops will be open for holiday shopping in downtown Colorado Springs starting next week. These are time-limited stores that will be open from 01 November through 31 December 2021. The official grand opening for all three businesses will be on Saturday, 06 November.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Canon City is an easy day trip from Colorado Springs with a beautiful riverwalk trail and epic burgers.

If you are looking for an easy day trip from Colorado Springs, look no further than Canon City. My family and I recently spent a few hours walking the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail. The fall colors are stunning right now, and the temperature is perfect for a long walk.

Read full story
12 comments
Fountain, CO

Fountain Creek Nature Center is a breath of fresh air and a perfect place to enjoy nature.

Nature is good for us. Research suggests that spending time outdoors helps to reduce stress, improve cognitive functioning, and increase happiness. Our time spent outdoors is so beneficial to our health that many medical professionals write nature prescriptions. A bit of fresh air may be exactly what we need.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Goats play a role in Colorado's fire mitigation efforts.

While driving around Colorado last weekend, I saw several goat herds grazing on the hillside. These fascinating animals are a valuable part of the state’s fire mitigation efforts, and I was happy to see them working to clear the land.

Read full story

October is a great month to work on your relationship with these helpful tools.

Everything worth having requires effort, and relationships are no exception. In an ideal world, we would all be in happy, healthy relationships. Sadly, that is not the case for everyone, but you can build a stronger relationship with time, energy, and care. The more you nurture a relationship, the stronger it gets. Here are four strategies for strengthening your relationship.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs rental house of horrors is getting a new lease on life.

In June of this year, a small cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood of Colorado Springs found itself trending in the national news. Among the stately homes with well-kept yards and beautiful mountain views, there lurked a rental house full of horror.

Read full story

The research supported physical and mental health benefits of exercise.

Yesterday, I sat at a four-way stop sign waiting for the light to turn green. I waited an embarrassingly long time before I realized what I was doing. Thankfully, no one was behind me, but it was a powerful reminder that I am feeling a bit distracted these days.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Greeley, Colorado has an impressive collection of award-winning outdoor art.

"The Chromatics of Pluralism" by Allison RamirezPhoto by the author. When you think of Greeley, Colorado, the first thing that comes to mind might be farming or education. Greeley is an agricultural center and home to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), but it also has an amazing, award-winning collection of outdoor art.

Read full story

These four tips will help you be a better conversationalist.

A group of friends chatting.Image by Naassom Azevedo from Pixabay. Small talk is not always easy, but  it is a skill set that develops with practice. Everyone can be a better conversationalist by remembering these four simple tips.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy