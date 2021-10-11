Research indicates that exercise can improve mood, sleep, learning, and cognitive health.

Conquering Cognitions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8oVM_0cLUsbxH00
Image by simisi1 from Pixabay

As a psychologist, if I was told I only had one word to help someone who was struggling with their mood, it would be exercise. Physical activity is vital for brain health. We live longer, feel better, and our brains function more efficiently with exercise.

Exercise fights depression

There are numerous studies on the benefits of physical activity in treating depression, including this recent one published in JAMA Psychiatry. The authors, Choi et al (2019), wrote, “enhancing physical activity is an effective prevention strategy for depression.” If you want to feel better, you must move your body.

With exercise, the body releases endorphins which improves our mood. This in turn increases our motivation and energy to engage in other enjoyable activities (hanging out with friends, journaling, meditating) which further enhances mood. All of these behavioral changes work together to fight depression. Physical activity starts a virtuous cycle of health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sZEY_0cLUsbxH00
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Physical activity promotes better sleep

Daily exercise helps you fall asleep faster and improves sleep quality. Restorative sleep is crucial to our health. During sleep, the body repairs muscles and tissues, releases human growth hormone and replenishes energy stores for the next day. When you sleep well, you feel better both physically and emotionally. A great starting point for improving sleep is exercise.

Exercising outdoors during the morning hours is particularly beneficial as natural light plays a vital role in the sleep-wake cycle.

Exercise improves learning

A systematic review of current literature found that young adults who participated in moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise shortly before a learning task displayed better encoding and retention of information. A single boost of aerobic exercise (in one study, as little as five minutes), followed by a brief recovery, was beneficial in improving learning.

Physical activity decreases the risk of dementia

Your lifetime risk of general dementia is cut in half if you participate in aerobic physical activity. If you are not currently an active person, studies have found that you can improve brain power in as little as four months by adding exercise.

“I’m not telling you it is going to be easy. I’m telling you it is going to be worth it.”
Art Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2DHu_0cLUsbxH00
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Start small

The health benefits of exercise are well-established, so why do people struggle to remain active?

Often the problems that would improve with exercise, such as stress, depression, and fatigue, are the very factors that make it hard to be active.

When we are depressed, we struggle with low energy and motivation. We feel tired, and even the simplest tasks are difficult, like getting out of bed and showering. The thought of going for a walk or engaging in other forms of exercise seems like an insurmountable hurdle. The first step is often the hardest, so it is helpful to start small.

Dr. B.J. Fogg, a researcher at Stanford and author of Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything, developed a program for altering habits. Fogg suggests setting tiny goals for behavior change as it is easier to be successful with little behavior modifications.

This approach is especially helpful if you are struggling with depression. Start small by doing a five-minute walk around your house or neighborhood. Set a tiny goal of fifty extra steps a day and build from there. Other ideas include ten jumping jacks, one push-up, or two lunges every hour.

You get an immediate mood boost from exercise, so any physical activity will be quickly reinforcing which helps to maintain the behavior. You might even find that you have the energy to do more activities than you initially thought.

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.”
Jim Rohn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORszy_0cLUsbxH00
Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Stay Motivated

Despite all the advantages of exercising, maintaining a physical activity routine can be challenging. Here are a few ways to stay motivated.

Extrinsic reinforcement

External rewards are powerful motivators for behavior. If you need some extra incentive for maintaining an exercise routine, consider the free Achievement app. After syncing your exercise tracker (FitBit, Apple watch, phone, etc.) with the app, you are rewarded with points for health-promoting behaviors such as daily steps, sleep, and reading health-related articles. When you reach 10,000 points, you can exchange it for a cash reward.

Challenge your excuses

If you find yourself using the excuse that you don’t have enough time for physical activity, try rephrasing the sentence. Instead of “I don’t have the time to exercise”, say, “It is not a priority to exercise”. Is that how you feel? Probably not. A simple change of words gives the sentence a noticeably different feel and may provide some added motivation.

Exercise with music

We can multiply the mood-enhancing benefits of exercise by adding music to our workout routine. Research indicates that listening to our preferred music stimulates dopamine in the brain, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in motivation and reward. A surge of dopamine makes us feel better and increases the likelihood we will continue exercising.

Final thoughts

The health benefits of exercise are vast. From a behavioral health perspective, daily physical activity is one of the most powerful behavioral changes you can make for your mood. Exercise is accessible to most by simply stepping outside the front door and going for a walk. It can be instantly gratifying, and you experience both short and long-term benefits such as improved mood, sleep, learning, and brain functioning.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Clinical psychologist | Outdoor enthusiast | Museum lover | Sharing strategies for healthy living, happy relationships, and low-cost activities the whole family can enjoy!

Colorado Springs, CO
45 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

Everything worth having requires effort, and relationships are no exception. Four tips for enhancing your relationship.

In an ideal world, we would all be in happy, healthy relationships. Sadly, that is not the case for everyone, but you can build a stronger relationship with time, energy, and care. The more you nurture a relationship, the stronger it gets. Here are four strategies for strengthening your relationship.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs rental house of horrors is getting a new lease on life.

In June of this year, a small cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood of Colorado Springs found itself trending in the national news. Among the stately homes with well-kept yards and beautiful mountain views, there lurked a rental house full of horror.

Read full story
Colorado State

Greeley, Colorado has an impressive collection of award-winning outdoor art.

"The Chromatics of Pluralism" by Allison RamirezPhoto by the author. When you think of Greeley, Colorado, the first thing that comes to mind might be farming or education. Greeley is an agricultural center and home to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), but it also has an amazing, award-winning collection of outdoor art.

Read full story

These four tips will help you be a better conversationalist.

A group of friends chatting.Image by Naassom Azevedo from Pixabay. Small talk is not always easy, but  it is a skill set that develops with practice. Everyone can be a better conversationalist by remembering these four simple tips.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe calf that stole our hearts.

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay. On June 4th, 2018, the 200th giraffe calf was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. People around the world celebrated the birth which was live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Penny became an instant celebrity.

Read full story
Greeley, CO

All aboard! The Greeley, CO railroad museum brings out the train enthusiast in everyone.

I was not an avid train fan when I entered the Colorado Model Railroad Museum (CMRM) in Greeley, Colorado, but I certainly was when I left!. This fabulous museum was much larger than I expected, and has a variety of exhibits that will appeal to all ages. It has a Christmas-themed display, LEGO town exhibit with a working train, and a caboose you can climb in and explore. It also has a large collection of railroad memorabilia, a circus-themed children's layout, and the centerpiece attraction which is a highly detailed model railroad layout.

Read full story
Colorado State

Electric scooters are coming to downtown Colorado Springs in October.

A line of parked electric scooters.Image by icsilviu from Pixabay. To paraphrase Paul Revere, "The scooters are coming, the scooters are coming!" With an anticipated start date of 06 October 2021, the City of Colorado Springs will begin a one-year pilot program offering electric scooters for rent in the downtown area. According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the city has partnered with Lime and VEO, two e-scooter companies.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The I-25 gap project is stressful for commuters. Here are some tips for managing this stress.

Three years ago this month, the I-25 gap project began. This project is the longest construction zone in Colorado and will cost approximately $419 million to widen the 18-miles of interstate between Castle Rock and Monument, CO. With the traffic and congestion between Colorado Springs and Denver, additional travel lanes are necessary.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado fall foliage provides a perfect opportunity to practice mindful photography.

A mindfulness based intervention that beautifully combines awareness and appreciation. It's the perfect time of year in Colorado. The fall colors are exploding all over the state, and the brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves create a visually stunning backdrop as you drive to work, take your children to school, or run errands.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Quail Lake Park - a surprising gem in Colorado Springs that can provide a quick mood lift.

When was the last time you experienced something new?. Our days can be predictable, and it can be refreshing to break from the routine and seek out unexpected opportunities in our big backyard. If you are looking for a quick infusion of joy and excitement, look no further than Quail Lake Park. It is a close, convenient, and free outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

4 Awesome and free things to do in Colorado Springs

I love Neil Pasricha’s book, The Book of Awesome. During a difficult time in his life, Neil challenged himself to think of something “awesome” every day for 1000 consecutive weekdays. His blog is hugely popular, and he has written several books about finding joy and happiness. A few of my personal favorites from his list of 1000 awesome things are:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy