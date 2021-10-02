Greeley, CO

All aboard! The Greeley, CO railroad museum brings out the train enthusiast in everyone.

Conquering Cognitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCpwS_0cE5KGUZ00
Photo by the author

I was not an avid train fan when I entered the Colorado Model Railroad Museum (CMRM) in Greeley, Colorado, but I certainly was when I left!

This fabulous museum was much larger than I expected, and has a variety of exhibits that will appeal to all ages. It has a Christmas-themed display, LEGO town exhibit with a working train, and a caboose you can climb in and explore. It also has a large collection of railroad memorabilia, a circus-themed children's layout, and the centerpiece attraction which is a highly detailed model railroad layout.

Several trains were running through the scene, all controlled by volunteer conductors who mingled with the visitors. In addition to watching the model trains move through their environment, there were fascinating details and interactive displays to explore in the landscape.

One of my favorites was a forest fire scene complete with a fire crew and smoke you activated by pushing a button. I saw several small towns with mercantile shops, hardware stores, hotels, and brick facades with painted advertising. There were historic automobiles, such as Studebakers and Edsels, on the town streets.

One of the miniature towns showcased an explosion at a fireworks factory, and the fire department was on the scene. This interactive display had smoke and flashing lights which were activated by a button, similar to the forest fire scene.

There were animals interspersed in the layout including clucking chickens (interactive display), mama bear and cubs, dogs, and cows. There was a large lake with people fly fishing, canoeing, camping, and swimming. Below is a food truck with customers eating at a nearby picnic table to give you an idea of the impressive attention to detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXHRL_0cE5KGUZ00
A miniature model of a food truck with people eating at picnic tables.Photo by the author

The museum has an "Eye-Spy" game that is fun for all ages. You receive a list of sixteen items to find around the museum, some are part of the train displays, and others are hanging on the walls. Our whole family had fun searching for the clues. A second part of the "game" is finding five dinosaurs hidden in the centerpiece train layout - this was trickier than expected, but we managed to complete the challenge!

In addition to the model trains, there is an impressive array of memorabilia such as lanterns, photographs, railroad pins, dishes from the dining cars, and the below-pictured traffic warning device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1SLv_0cE5KGUZ00
Traffic warning device.Photo by the author

My favorite exhibit was the "Department 56" Christmas village. I especially loved the Fisher-Price design with vintage toys that include a corn popper top, retro chatter phone face, and stacking rings. According to the museum's tour pamphlet, the currently displayed village is only 1% of the entire collection. Every Thanksgiving, the pieces are rotated, so come back at least once a year to admire this intricate display. The CMRM is the only museum to have the entire collection, and the North Pole Series is currently on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMaWe_0cE5KGUZ00
Department 56 North Pole Series display at Colorado Model Railroad MuseumPhoto by the author

We all enjoyed touring the large, wooden caboose - it was like stepping back in time. The furnishings are simple, with two beds, a sink, storage, and a sitting area. You can climb up into the cupola, a small windowed area that projects from the roof where the crew usually sat.

Plan your visit

From the front desk staff to the volunteer conductors, everyone was friendly and helpful. They all were excited to share their train knowledge, and their enthusiasm was contagious.

The museum is in downtown Greeley next to the railroad tracks at 680 10th Street. During the winter (01 September - 31 May), the museum is open Friday - Sunday, so please plan accordingly. They offer a senior, military, and student discount.

A fun weekend adventure for the whole family. All abroad!!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Psychologist, outdoor enthusiast, and museum lover. I enjoy writing about healthy living and fun, low cost activities the whole family can enjoy!

Colorado Springs, CO
35 followers

More from Conquering Cognitions

Research indicates that exercise can improve mood, sleep, learning, and cognitive health.

As a psychologist, if I was told I only had one word to help someone who was struggling with their mood, it would be exercise. Physical activity is vital for brain health. We live longer, feel better, and our brains function more efficiently with exercise.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Greeley, Colorado has an impressive collection of award-winning outdoor art.

"The Chromatics of Pluralism" by Allison RamirezPhoto by the author. When you think of Greeley, Colorado, the first thing that comes to mind might be farming or education. Greeley is an agricultural center and home to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), but it also has an amazing, award-winning collection of outdoor art.

Read full story

These four tips will help you be a better conversationalist.

A group of friends chatting.Image by Naassom Azevedo from Pixabay. Small talk is not always easy, but  it is a skill set that develops with practice. Everyone can be a better conversationalist by remembering these four simple tips.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe calf that stole our hearts.

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay. On June 4th, 2018, the 200th giraffe calf was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. People around the world celebrated the birth which was live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Penny became an instant celebrity.

Read full story
Colorado State

Electric scooters are coming to downtown Colorado Springs in October.

A line of parked electric scooters.Image by icsilviu from Pixabay. To paraphrase Paul Revere, "The scooters are coming, the scooters are coming!" With an anticipated start date of 06 October 2021, the City of Colorado Springs will begin a one-year pilot program offering electric scooters for rent in the downtown area. According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the city has partnered with Lime and VEO, two e-scooter companies.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

The I-25 gap project is stressful for commuters. Here are some tips for managing this stress.

Three years ago this month, the I-25 gap project began. This project is the longest construction zone in Colorado and will cost approximately $419 million to widen the 18-miles of interstate between Castle Rock and Monument, CO. With the traffic and congestion between Colorado Springs and Denver, additional travel lanes are necessary.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado fall foliage provides a perfect opportunity to practice mindful photography.

A mindfulness based intervention that beautifully combines awareness and appreciation. It's the perfect time of year in Colorado. The fall colors are exploding all over the state, and the brilliant yellow, orange, and red leaves create a visually stunning backdrop as you drive to work, take your children to school, or run errands.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Quail Lake Park - a surprising gem in Colorado Springs that can provide a quick mood lift.

When was the last time you experienced something new?. Our days can be predictable, and it can be refreshing to break from the routine and seek out unexpected opportunities in our big backyard. If you are looking for a quick infusion of joy and excitement, look no further than Quail Lake Park. It is a close, convenient, and free outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

4 Awesome and free things to do in Colorado Springs

I love Neil Pasricha’s book, The Book of Awesome. During a difficult time in his life, Neil challenged himself to think of something “awesome” every day for 1000 consecutive weekdays. His blog is hugely popular, and he has written several books about finding joy and happiness. A few of my personal favorites from his list of 1000 awesome things are:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy